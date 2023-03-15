The ides of March marks 15 days until Opening Day.

Beware the ides of March.

For in one fortnight and one day

Spring Training concludes.

Who will make the roster?

Could young Jordan Walker entry the fray?

The outfield is full, but talent obtrudes.

DeJong has had trouble

at the plate, but in the field he can play.

For how long depends on if hits eludes.

Yadi has retired but

Adam Wainwright gave one more year to stay.

Curves in the dirt the new catcher occludes.

Lars Nootbar looks real good

In Japan putting on quite the display.

With a smile on his face, he has no bad moods.

Carlson had a slump,

Unable to keep injury away.

Does a strong season a strong spring preludes?

Jack Flaherty returns!

Bringing excitement too heavy to weigh.

This pitcher brings talent in plentitudes.

The first day is so close!

The crack of bats, fresh grass, hey there’s the arch.

But until then beware the ides of March.

I cannot put a finger on why, but this might be the most excited I have been to start a season in a while. I think a lot of it has to do with the young, talented prospects the Cardinals have coming down the pipeline. The trio of Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Tink Hence have the potential to be shining stars — the rare combination of personality, talent, and friendship that comes around only every few years. Of course there is a lot that can happen — no talented prospect is a sure thing — but these three have the makings to be something quite special.

No announcement has been made as to the Opening Day starter as of yet (as far as I can tell), but my gut feels like it is going to be Adam Wainwright. Waino is entering his eighteenth season wearing the Birds on the Bat and though I do not think he has officially said this will be his final season, it certainly feels like that is the case. I would be surprised if they didn’t give him the Opening Day start and honestly, I think they should.

It will be the first season in nearly two decades that will not start off with Yadier Molina behind the plate. Molina has started 18 Opening days, absolutely shattering the record for any position — Lou Brock sits 4 behind him in second place. The Cardinals have signed a talented replacement for Yadi in Willson Contreras, but as I picture that Opening Day without the Cardinals longtime backstop... it is going to be weird at first, right? With not just as many seasons as he played, but as many games in those seasons, there were not very many times you turned on a Cardinals game in last 18 years and did not see Molina. To picture (maybe) Adam Wainwright hurling that first pitch of the season to someone else — well I can’t picture it.

But in 15 days I won’t have to because Opening Day will finally be here. I cannot wait to watch some baseball with you all! What are you looking forward to for Opening Day?