Game Thread - USA vs. Canada

Watch Tyler O’Neill face off against Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado (and maybe Miles Mikolas, if he pitches)

By stlcardsfan4
World Baseball Classic Pool C: Canada v United States Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Hopefully there’s interest, because I’ll be watching.

We all know the pitching leaves a little bit to be desired, but the USA lineup should be scoring 10 runs per game! Let’s hope it starts now. Also, I want a good game to watch and despite wanting the US to win, I do want Tyler to hit a homer.

