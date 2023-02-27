 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A timeline of the Oliver Marmol and CB Bucknor fued - A Hunt and Peck

Here’s all we know

By lil_scooter93
St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Over the weekend it was reported that St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and infamous umpire CB Bucknor had a little bit of a tiff, if you will. Reportedly, when Marmol went to shake Bucknor’s hand before the Cardinals spring training game, Bucknor refused his handshake. In my head Marmol went in for the handshake and Bucknor pulled his hand away at the last minute and pantomimed running it through pretend hair. Here is how the exchange was reported as going down:

This of course raises the question of what Marmol was wanting to clear the air for and why Bucknor was so mad. My guess is it had something to do with Marmol telling him to retire last season:

Honestly it seems like CB was a little crueler in that exchange than Oli was and he really is not in much of a position to start holding grudges at coaches that yell at him. Here he is tossing Joe Maddon, getting into it with David Ross, ejecting Brent Storm, and John Gibbons, Freddi Gonzalez, Paul O’Neill...

Regardless, he did not want to smooth things over with Marmol, which then led to Marmol saying this:

It appears that was not what Major League Baseball wanted from Marmol because they responded by looking into the situation (and seemingly fining him, though that was never explicitly stated).

It will be interesting to see how this impacts the season as the Cardinal as they will certainly see Bucknor again. He is quite frankly too much of wild card in my opinion to ever be able to infer any malice into his calls, but it seems like there might be some added scrutiny in his games with the Cardinals. And hey... maybe that could be a good thing?

