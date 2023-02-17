 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking: Rolen to Enter Hall as a Cardinal

The Hall of Fame announced that Scott Rolen will go into the Hall with a Cardinals’ logo on his cap.

By J. P. Hill
/ new
MLB: Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals will have another bird on the bat at the Hall of Fame!

Here is the article from the Hall of Fame.

Also, Fred McGriff will go in without a logo on his cap.

We’ll update this story if more news breaks.

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...