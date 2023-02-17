Breaking: Rolen to Enter Hall as a Cardinal

The Cardinals will have another bird on the bat at the Hall of Fame!

The Baseball Hall of Fame has announced that Scott Rolen will enter with a Cardinals logo on his cap. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 17, 2023

Rolen: “After reflecting on my 17-year career, and conferring with the Hall of Fame, I have decided on a Cardinals logo for my Hall of Fame plaque. I believe this decision accurately represents a pivotal portion of my career based on our teams’ successes in St. Louis." https://t.co/oBJxfUCy2Y — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) February 17, 2023

Here is the article from the Hall of Fame.

Also, Fred McGriff will go in without a logo on his cap.

News from Cooperstown: Scott Rolen will have a @Cardinals cap on his plaque; Fred McGriff’s cap will not feature any club logo. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 17, 2023

We’ll update this story if more news breaks.