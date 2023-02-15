Spring TV/Radio Schedules Released & Other News & Notes

Happy Wednesday. I covered the breaking news yesterday, so no article post this morning.

I don’t want to leave you content-free, though. So, here’s Jeff Jones with the complete TV and radio broadcast schedule for Spring Training!

We’re just 10 days away from being able to watch/listen to Cardinals baseball!

(Make sure you’ve got you’re parent’s cable login all up to date, cable cutters!)

Here's the broadcast schedule for spring training games. Only the last game on the schedule is completely dark. pic.twitter.com/xHvNeykBB2 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) February 15, 2023

In other news, the Cardinals are set to hold their arbitration hearing with closer Ryan Helsley.

Closer Ryan Helsley & the #STLCards will hold their arbitration hearing today in Tampa. Helsley, an All-Star & a 2nd-team All-MLB performer in ‘22, made more last season in bonuses ($865,011) than base pay ($722,450). He asked for $3M for ‘23, while the Cards countered at $2.15M. pic.twitter.com/rds0OHiInC — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) February 15, 2023

Check on Denton’s quote from Helsley in the picture.

I will never root for the Cardinals in an arbitration hearing because of that kind of thing. Go team Helsley.

