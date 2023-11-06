VEB Historical Hall of Fame: Part Thirteen

So far, my plan is working. Nothing has happened. This is the final ballot until whatever I bring it back. There are two ballots worth of players left to be voted on, plus if I want, some 1800 players that I can’t really imagine will be a popular one. Something may very well happen between now and Thursday that will be worth commenting on, and because of that, the results of this may be delayed. But if not, expect the results Thursday or Friday.

Here’s a refresher in case you don’t remember from the last time or maybe this is your first time here. I wrote a primer here. In case you don’t want to read that, I said I would give the averages of the current Hall of Fame standards for context, though that is simply there to give you some sort of basis for how good something is. Here is the average Hall of Famer by position (PP = position players except catcher)

SP: 71 bWAR, 67 fWAR (3.8 bWAR per 200 IPs, 3.3 fWAR per 200 IP)

RP: 33.5 bWAR (1.6 WAR per 65 IP), 25.5 fWAR (1.3 WAR per 65 IP)

C: 53.7 WAR (3.9 WAR per 550 PAs)

PP: 68 WAR (4.4 WAR per 600 PAs)

Baseball-Reference and Fangraphs evaluate pitchers differently. There was not an appreciable difference in how they evaluated hitters, at least not on a macro scale. Individually, sure we will see some differences. But they had virtually identical career WAR and WAR per 600 PAs figures. Next, the average Hall of Fame peak by their seven best seasons and their JAWS, which factors in peak with career total.

SP: 40.7 bWAR Peak, 61.4 JAWS

RP: 23.4 bWAR Peak, 29.7 JAWS

C: 34.7 bWAR Peak, 44.2 JAWS

PP: 43.1 bWAR Peak, 55.8 JAWS

Yeah trying to figure out the fWAR peaks was... way too much work. And for position players and catchers, it would probably be the same. Just mentally downgrade a couple WAR for Fangraphs pitching and it’ll probably be right. So that’s... pretty much all the information and context you’ll need. Now the players.

Dave Bancroft (SS)

Career: 49.9 bWAR, 49.3 fWAR, 43.9 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.6 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 38 bWAR, 37.2 fWAR

Acc: (Played before All-Star games; MVP existed only in his 30s, no other awards existed)

4-WAR seasons: 6 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: We don’t have a good stat for defense from when he played, and he was considered one of the best defenders of his time. Even still he rates as a career +93 fielder, including a period of three years where he was over +20 per year.

Profile: Bancroft’s career began at the age of 18 when he signed with the Class D Duluth White Sox and he played on that level for three years. Prior to the 1912 season he was drafted by a Class AA team, but he was demoted to a Class B team for the 1913 season. He was brought back up for the 1914 season and impressed the Phillies, who purchased his rights for 1915. He instantly became their starter and developed a strong defensive reputation. Later in his career, feuded with his manager and requested a trade, and he eventually got his wish in the middle of the 1920 season, when he was traded to the New York Giants. He was a key cog in the Giants three NL pennants and two championships from 1921 to 1923, but with a younger Travis Jackson emerging, the 33-year-old was traded to the Boston Braves, where he served as player-manager for the next three seasons. But with a losing squad and not wanting the pressures of managing, he asked to be released. He signed with the Brooklyn Robins and was released at the end of 1929. He became a coach for the Giants and his career ended at 39-years-old. He was on 15 writer’s ballots without making it, and was a controversial veteran’s committee choice in 1971.

Albert Belle (OF)

Career: 40.1 bWAR, 41 fWAR, 38.1 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.6 bWAR and 3.7 fWAR)

Peak: 36 bWAR, 36.2 fWAR

Acc: 5-time All-Star, 5-time Silver Slugger

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR and 4 by fWAR

One notable stat: Belle averaged 37 homers and 120 RBIs between 1991 and 2000. He is one of 11 players in MLB history to have nine consecutive 100 RBI+ seasons.

Profile: Belle was born in Shreveport, Louisiana and attended LSU, where he made 1st team All-SEC in 1986 and 1987, leading to getting drafted in the 2nd round by the Cleveland Indians in the 1987 draft. It took him a little over two years to get promoted to the big leagues, debuting in July of 1989, but he struggled in that season and in the subsequent season, before becoming a power hitter during the 1991 season. From 1992 to 1999, he hit at least 30+ homers in every season. He also had a .400+ OBP from 1994 to 1996. When he was first eligible for free agency, he became the first player with an AAV over $10 million when he signed a 5-year deal with the White Sox. His contract had a clause that required him to be one of the three highest paid players in baseball, which he invoked and became a free agent after two years. He signed another five-year deal, this time with the Orioles, but his career ended prematurely to a degenerative hip osteoarthritis after just two years in Baltimore. He had played his last game at 33. He was on two Hall of Fame ballots without much success.

Spud Chandler (SP)

Career: 22.9 bWAR, 24.1 fWAR, 43.9 JAWS (per 200 IP: 3.1 bWAR and 3.2 fWAR)

Peak: 24.1 bWAR, 22.9 fWAR

Acc: 4-time All-Star, MVP, 2-time ERA title (no Cy Young existed yet)

4-WAR seasons: 2 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: His 1.64 ERA in his MVP winning season in 1943 was the lowest ERA of any pitcher between 1920 and 1967 (broken of course by Bob Gibson) and remains a Yankee team record.

Profile: Chandler’s road to the big leagues was a long way. After graduating high school, he was offered a football scholarship to the University of Georgia in 1928, also starring on the baseball team. Tempted with contract offers from MLB squads, he liked playing football too much and he graduated with a degree in agriculture. He signed with the Yankees organization in 1932 at 24-years-old, then spent five years in the minors before getting a crack in the majors, making his debut in May of 1937 at age 29. He was used as a spot starter the rest of the year, getting shut down in August, and then made 23 starts in 1938. A fractured ankle knocked him out of most of 1939, as he only pitched in 11 games in relief. He was back in the rotation in 1940 where he stayed for the next four years, making his first All-Star game in 1942 and winning MVP in 1943. He never saw overseas duty, but his draft number was called and he missed the next two seasons. At 38 and 39, he made two consecutive All-Star teams, but arm troubles effectively ended his season after the 1947 All-Star break. He was on five HOF ballots with little support.

Earle Combs (OF)

Career: 45 bWAR, 41.5 fWAR, 40.6 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 4.1 bWAR and 3.8 fWAR)

Peak: 36.1 bWAR, 33.2 fWAR

Acc: (All-Star game didn’t exist until he was 34, MVP existed on in certain years)

4-WAR seasons: 7 by bWAR and 6 by fWAR

One notable stat: Combs was presumably fast. His primary position was CF and he led the league in tripes three times and placed in the top ten eight times.

Profile: From Kentucky, Combs went to Eastern Kentucky Normal School to learn how to be a teacher. In his spare time, he played for the school baseball team. Upon completing the two-year program, he went back to his hometown to teach. He played baseball in his spare time, and he attracted the attention of the Louisville Colonels who offered him a contract greater than his teacher salary in 1922. Within two years, he had attracted the attention of the Yankees, who won a bidding war to acquire him. He made his MLB debut late in the 1924 season at 25-years-old and became the Yankees’ leadoff hitter in 1925, which is where he stayed for the next 11 years. He was the leadoff hitter of the famous Murderer’s Row 1927 Yankees (that was his career best season). In the middle of the 1934 season, he violently crashed into the wall, fracturing his skull and reportedly near death for several days. He attempted a comeback in 1936, but suffered another injury and retired at 36, knowing Joe DiMaggio was coming for his job. He did not receive much support on 15 writer’s ballots, but was elected by the Veteran’s Committee in 1970, around the time they were well-known for questionable selections.

Jose Cruz (OF)

Career: 54.3 bWAR, 50.6 fWAR, 45.3 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.6 bWAR and 3.4 fWAR)

Peak: 36.3 bWAR, 34.2 fWAR

Acc: 2-time All-Star, 2-time Silver Slugger

4-WAR seasons: 7 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: He is one of the most popular Houston Astros ever, helping the team to their first ever division title and playoff berth in 1980. He still holds the career team record for triples and had his number retired in 1992.

Profile: Born in Puerto Rico, Cruz was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals straight out of high school in 1966. He made his MLB debut thanks to September call-ups, during the 1970 season. He was called up midseason during the 1971 season and had entrenched himself in the MLB for good at 23. Cruz struggled offensively over the next few seasons and was effectively a pinch hitter during the 1974 season, so he was sold to the Astros after the season. Something clicked, because he started a string of 12 straight seasons with a 100 wRC+ or better, including 8 that were a 120 wRC+ or better. At 28, he started stealing bases for the first time, swiping 28 bags and he stole 20 or more bags in eight seasons. Cruz had his two best seasons at 35 and 36-years-old. The Astros didn’t resign him after his first poor season for them, and he signed as a bench player for the Yankees at 40, getting released in July. He was on one HOF ballot with little support.

Carlos Delgado (1B)

Career: 44.4 bWAR, 44.1 fWAR, 39.4 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.1 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 34.5 bWAR, 33.6 fWAR

Acc: 2-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger

4-WAR seasons: 4 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: Delgado holds the MLB record for most home runs by a Puerto Rican player and is one of only six players ever to have 30+ homers in ten consecutive seasons.

Profile: Delgado grew up in Puerto Rico and attracted the attention of MLB scouts at the age of 16. He ended up signing with the Blue Jays as a catcher. For the 1992 season, he was named USA Today’s Minor League Player of the Year. He also became the #4 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He made his MLB debut at 21-years-old in October of 1993, getting just two plate appearances and not appearing in the postseason. He struggled to break through into the majors the next two seasons, appearing in a combined 80 games. After 1994, he was moved from catcher to the outfield, and he moved to 1B in 1996, but played mostly DH when he finally broke through with a 25 HR season. In 1997, his streak of 30+ homers started, not ending until the 2007 season. During a 2003 game, Delgado became the only player in MLB history to hit 4 HRs in a game in 4 at-bats. Before the 2005 season, he signed a deal with the Marlins, but was traded after just one season, in an effort to cut salary. He finished his contract with the Mets, but in his last year, his season ended in May for a recurring hip injury and though he attempted to come back, his career ended at 37. He was on one HOF ballot with less than 5% of support.

Chuck Finley (SP)

Career: 58.3 bWAR, 56.9 fWAR, 48.7 JAWS (per 200 IP: 3.6 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 39.5 bWAR, 32.5 fWAR

Acc: 5-time All-Star

4-WAR seasons: 7 by bWAR and 8 by fWAR

One notable stat: Longtime Angel, Chuck Finley holds multiple team records as an Angel: games started (379), innings pitched (2,675), wins (165), and losses (140).

Profile: Born in Louisiana, Finley originally had a crude delivery, which limited him to no more than 2 or 3 innings. He was drafted by the Angels in the 15th round of the 1984 draft, but chose not to sign. Then in something that no longer exists, he was drafted 4th overall in the January secondary draft by the Angels again in 1985. This time he signed. Because he began his professional career in relief, it took him less than a year before he made his MLB debut. He spent the next two years in relief, and by 1988, his delivery allowed him to start games, and he never pitched in relief again. He was an Angel until the 1999 season, and changed organizations for the first time when he was 37-years-old. He signed with Cleveland for the next three years, the second of which was spent injured. The third season, he was traded to the Cardinals midseason and Finley finished his career strong at 39-years-old. He was on one HOF ballot with little support.

Toby Harrah (3B/SS)

Career: 51.4 bWAR, 45.7 fWAR, 43.4 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.5 bWAR and 3.1 fWAR)

Peak: 35.4 bWAR, 32.9 fWAR

Acc: 4-time All-Star

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR, 4 by fWAR

One notable stat: Harrah is perhaps best known for his exceptional batting eye, with a career 13.2 BB%. For his career, he walked 285 times more than he struck out.

Profile: Harrah was not drafted out of high school out of an expectation that he would attend college, but he did not attended college. A Phillies scout discovered he was working in a factory and signed him in December of 1966. Not really sure how this works, but he was drafted by the Washington Senators after just one year in the Phillies organization. He made his MLB debut at 20-years-old, but didn’t see action in 1970. He played in 127 games in 1971 and the Senators moved and became the Texas Rangers for the 1972 season. At 25-years-old, he became an everyday player and he remained one when he was traded to Cleveland following the 1978 season. He was the starting 3B for Cleveland for five seasons, and got traded to the Yankees before 1984 when he was 35-years-old. He as a part-time player for the Yankees and got traded back to the Rangers for his final two seasons as a starter. He was on one HOF ballot with virtually no support.

Gabby Hartnett (C)

Career: 55.4 bWAR, 53.7 fWAR, 43 JAWS (per 550 PAs: 4.2 bWAR and 4 fWAR)

Peak: 30.6 bWAR, 30.4 fWAR

Acc: 6-time All-Star, MVP (ASG didn’t exist until he was 32; no MVP during arguably his best season)

4-WAR seasons: 4 by bWAR, 3 by fWAR

One notable stat: He was the first catcher to hit 20 homers. Also, he was behind the plate for the following events: Babe Ruth calling his shot, Carl Hubbel striking out 5 Hall of Famers in an All-Star game, and when Dizzy Dean got hit in the toe during the ASG, ruining his career.

Profile: Hartnett’s father was a semipro catcher with a fantastic arm, and Hartnett followed in his father’s footsteps, playing baseball as early as he could. In 1920, the American Steel and Wire company hired him for their shipping department specifically so he could be on their baseball team. The next season, he signed with the Worcester Boosters, which caught the attention of the Cubs, who signed him to back up Bob O’Farrell in 1922. He gained the ironic nickname of Gabby because of how shy he was. O’Farrell got injured in the middle of 1924, and Hartnett so impressed he finished 15th in MVP voting and O’Farrell was traded to the Cards. He got MVP votes in 1927 and 1928, but in 1929, he had an unexplained dead arm that limited him to just 29 PAs and one game in the field. The problems went away for the 1930 season and when the All-Star game was created, he made the first six teams. He won MVP in 1935 and got 2nd in 1937 amidst a streak of 7 straight years with MVP votes. Hartnett became player-manager in the middle of the 1938 season, broke the all-time record for games caught in 1939, and barely played in 1940. He was fired after 1940, and played one more year as a player-coach for the Giants. His career was over at 40-years-old. It took the writers 13 tries, but he was elected in 1955.

Gil Hodges (1B)

Career: 43.8 bWAR, 42.1 fWAR, 38.7 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.2 bWAR and 3.1 fWAR)

Peak: 33.6 bWAR, 32.2 fWAR

Acc: 8-time All-Star, 3-time Gold Glover

4-WAR seasons: 6 by bWAR, 5 by fWAR

One notable stat: From 1960 to 1963, he held the MLB record for homers by a right-handed hitter. He also had the 2nd most HRs and 2nd most RBIs during the 1950s decade of all players.

Profile: Hodges was a four-sport athlete at an Indiana high school, lettering in football, baseball, basketball and track. He attended St. Joseph’s College after rejecting a contract offer from Detroit, but he dropped out of college after two years to sign with the Brooklyn Dodgers. He made his MLB debut shortly after at the tail end of the 1943 season at just 19-years-old. He served in the Marines during World War II, getting a Bronze Star Medal for heroism under fire. He got discharged in 1946 and was a catcher for a Class B team in the system. He remained a catcher when he was called up in 1947, but moved to 1B with the emergence of Roy Campenella. In 1949, he made his first of 7 straight All-Star teams. He made his last All-Star team and won his first of three straight Gold Gloves in 1957. By 1960, he was a part-time player. He was drafted in the expansion draft by the Mets, where knee problems limited him. In May of 1963, he was traded to the Washington Senators to manage, and he immediately retired as a player to focus on managing. He received as high as 63% on 15 writer’s ballot, but he was elected last year on the Golden Era Committee.

Carl Hubbell (SP)

Career: 68.8 bWAR, 55.6 fWAR, 58.1 JAWS (per his 235 IP avg: 4.5 bWAR and 3.6 fWAR)

Peak: 47.7 bWAR, 35.1 fWAR

Acc: 9-time All-Star, 2-time MVP (no Cy Young in his lifetime, no ASG until 6th year)

4-WAR seasons: 8 by bWAR, 7 by fWAR

One notable stat: Hubbell holds the major league record - and I suspect unbeatable record - of 24 consecutive wins, set during 1936 and 1937. As mentioned above, he also struck out five Hall of Famers (Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx, Al Simmons, Joe Cronin) in one All-Star game.

Profile: Hubbell was born in Missouri, but raised in Oklahoma. After high school, he worked for an oil company and played for their baseball team. He signed with a minor league team for the 1923 season, and after impressing Tigers scouts, was signed and invited to spring training in 1926. But they wanted him to scrap his screwball, and he was ineffective without it. They forbid him from throwing the screwball, and he spent the next couple years struggling without it. He demanded to be traded or he’d go back to the oil company, so the Tigers sold his rights to a minor league team. He started throwing his screwball then and by June, his contract was bought by the New York Giants. At age 25, he made his MLB debut and was pretty much instantly good. He started a string of eight straight 4+ bWAR seasons in 1929 and made his first of six straight All-Star games as soon as the ASG was created. During that same stretch he was top 10 in MVP voting five times and won it twice. He stayed a Giant, as his innings slowly dwindled, until he was 40, when he was released and made Director of Player Development, which he held for 35 years. It only took the writers four tries to elect him in 1947.

Al Leiter (SP)

Career: 42.5 bWAR, 36.5 fWAR, 36.2 JAWS (per 200 IP: 3.6 bWAR, 3.1 fWAR)

Peak: 32.5 bWAR, 26.3 fWAR

Acc: 2-time All-Star

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR, 2 by fWAR

One notable stat: On April 30, 2002, Al Leiter became the first MLB pitcher to defeat all 30 teams.

Profile: In high school, Leiter pitched consecutive no-hitters and followed it up with a 32 strikeout game in 13 innings. Naturally, he was drafted out of high school by the Yankees in the 2nd round in the 1984 draft. He made his MLB debut during September callups in the 1987 season, making 4 starts at 21-years-old. He made 14 starts in 1988 and after four starts in 1989, was traded to the Blue Jays in April. Over the next four years, he had two arthroscopic surgeries which limited him to less than 20 innings combined. He got healthy at 27 for the 1993 season, making 12 starts and appearing in relief. He started a full slate of games for the first time in his last as a Jay, before he departed to free agency to sign with the Marlins. At 30, he made his first All-Star game and later started 4 games in the playoffs for the Marlins first championship. But in one of their firesales, he was traded to the Mets. Despite all the injury problems to begin his career, he threw at least 180 IP in his first six seasons as a Met, and 173 innings in his seventh season. He made his second All-Star team at 34 as a Met. He signed with the Marlins for his last year, who DFA’d him in the middle of the year, and he finished out that year and his career with the Yankees. He received little support on his only ballot.

Ernie Lombardi (C)

Career: 37.7 bWAR, 41.8 fWAR, 30.9 JAWS (per 550 PAs: 3.3 bWAR, 3.6 fWAR)

Peak: 24 bWAR, 25.6 fWAR

Acc: 8-time All-Star, 2-time batting title, MVP

4-WAR seasons: 1 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: For catchers with at least 5,000 career plate appearances, Lombardi’s career 125 wRC+ is tied for the 10th with Johnny Bench among catchers, all-time.

Profile: Lombardi was 6’3 with a strong arm and slow as hell, so naturally he became a catcher. From 1928 to 1930, he destroyed the Pacific Coast League and the Brooklyn Dodgers bought his contract before the 1931 season. He made his MLB debut at 23, was the backup catcher for the 1931 season, and was traded to Cincinnati Reds before 1932. In 1936, at 28, he made his first of five straight All-Star games. He won the MVP in 1938 during that stretch. After he missed the ASG, he was sold to the Boston Braves, where he had his best offensive season with a 158 wRC+. He asked to be traded and held out in the 1943 season, and he was traded to the New York Giants in late April. Lombardi made his final All-Star game at 37, and played two more years after, hanging it up at 39. He didn’t get much support on 11 HOF ballots, with a high of 16.4%, but the Veteran’s Committee elected him in 1986.

Don Mattingly (1B)

Career: 42.4 bWAR, 40.7 fWAR, 39.1 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.3 bWAR, 3.2 fWAR)

Peak: 35.7 bWAR, 34.6 fWAR

Acc: 6-time All-Star, MVP, 9-time Gold Glover, 3-time Silver Slugger, Batting Title

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR, 4 by fWAR

One notable stat: Don Mattingly is the only Yankee to have his number retired without having won a World Series. They made the World Series the year before his rookie year, and the year after he retired.

Profile: Mattingly led his high school team in Evansville, Indiana to 59 straight victories, and still holds several school records. He accepted a scholarship to Indiana State to play basketball and his dad told teams he was going to honor that commitment. Mattingly had other ideas, not wanting to go to college, so when the Yankees drafted him in the 19th round of the 1979 draft, he signed. A little over three years later, he made his MLB debut in September at 21. He was a part-time player his first year, but became the starting 1B in 1984, making his first of six straight All-Star games. The next season, he won his first of five straight Gold Gloves and also won MVP. He finished in 2nd the next year, and 7th in 1987, which gave him four straight seasons of a top 10 MVP finish. Mattingly first experienced back problems in 1990, missing most of the 2nd half. Though he underwent extensive therapy, he never had the same power. The Yankees moved on from Mattingly after the Yankees reached the postseason for the first time in his career, and he retired, having played his last game at 34. He was on 15 HOF ballots, but never higher than 30%.

Lee Meadows (SP)

Career: 30.7 bWAR, 39.9 fWAR, 26.7 JAWS (per his 242 IP avg: 2.4 bWAR, 3.1 fWAR)

Peak: 25.1 bWAR, 28 fWAR

Acc: (Played before All-Star games; MVP only existed in certain years, no other awards existed)

4-WAR seasons: 3 by bWAR, 4 by fWAR

One notable stat: Meadows was nicknamed Specs for wearing glasses on the ball field. He is in fact the first modern player to wear glasses while playing baseball.

Profile: Meadows was born in a small town in North Carolina and was a natural athlete, playing football, running track, and playing baseball. He signed a professional contract at age 17, but balked at playing so far away from home and didn’t report. Playing for a semipro team nearer to home, he impressed the Durham Bulls manager in an exhibition and added the 18-year-old to his roster. Because of his glasses, some teams outright dismissed him, but a Cardinals scout signed him and at just 20, he made the team out of spring training. Meadows quickly became an iron man, appearing in a league leading 51 games and 36 starts in 1916. He struggled in 1918 and 1919, moving to the bullpen before being traded midseason to the Phillies. He achieved better success with the Phillies instantly, becoming an ace for the cellar dwellers. He had three primary pitches early in his career, but in 1921 the spitball was banned and he was not exempt. At the same time, his fastball became less effective due to arm trouble, so he was primarily a curveball pitcher. When he struggled early in the 1923 season, he was shipped to Pittsburgh. Once again, he turned it around instantly. At 33, injuries and sinus problems limited him to 10 innings and after a short comeback attempt the next year, he retired in 1929 at 34-years-old. He was on one HOF ballot, for some reason in 1958, with little support.

Johnny Mize (1B)

Career: 70.6 bWAR, 68.1 fWAR, 59.5 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 5.7 bWAR, 5.5 fWAR)

Peak: 48.4 bWAR, 52.3 fWAR

Acc: 10-time All-Star, Batting Title

4-WAR seasons: 10 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: Here’s a weird one. Mize holds the MLB record for most 3-homer games. He did it six times. He was the first player to do it twice in the same season.

Profile: I couldn’t shake this feeling that he had already been on a ballot, but as it turns, that feeling was because I’ve written about him before. If you’re interested in a full profile, you can check it out here. As far as relevant information on Hall of Fame voting, Mize compiled these numbers while missing three years in his prime due to military service in World War II.

Jack Morris (SP)

Career: 43.6 bWAR, 55.8 fWAR, 38 JAWS (per his 230 IP avg: 2.6 bWAR, 3.4 fWAR)

Peak: 32.5 bWAR, 31.1 fWAR

Acc: 5-time All-Star

4-WAR seasons: 6 by bWAR, 7 by fWAR

One notable stat: 10 IP, 0 ER, 8 Ks, 2 BBs in a Game 7 win over the Braves to win the 1991 World Series. He had a 2.23 ERA in 5 starts in that postseason.

Profile: Morris was born in St. Paul and attended college at BYU, leading to the Tigers drafting him in the 5th round of the 1976 MLB Draft. He replaced an injured Mark Fidrych for several starts, debuting at 22 the next year. In 1978, he spent most of the year in the bullpen, and became a member of the Tigers’ rotation in 1979. In 1981, he finished 3rd in Cy Young voting and made his first All-Star team. He finished 3rd again in 1983. He either made an All-Star team or received Cy Young votes (or both) every year from 1983 to 1987. He signed with the Twins for one year when he reached free agency, leading to a World Series for his hometown team. He signed a two year deal with the Blue Jays after, leading to two more World Series wins. He was also the Opening Day starter for 14 straight years, finishing with his 1993 season. At 39, he signed with Cleveland but shortly before the strike was enacted, he was released. He tried to comeback, but retired after a failed spring training. He did not get elected by the writers on 15 tries, getting as high as 67.7%, but in 2018 the Veterans Committee elected him.

Bob O’Farrell (C)

Career: 21.5 bWAR, 21.5 fWAR, 20.2 JAWS (per 550 PAs: 2.5 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 18.9 bWAR, 17.6 fWAR

Acc: MVP (no ASG until he was 36)

4-WAR seasons: 2 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: He was the first catcher to win an MVP when playing for the 1926 World Series winning Cardinals. He threw out Babe Ruth trying to steal for the last out.

Profile: O’Farrell grew up in Illinois and signed with the Cubs at just 18-years-old. Future Hall of Famer Roger Breshnahan helped him develop his catching skills. He didn’t really play though so he was sent to refine his skills in the minors for a couple years. He returned to the Cubs in 1918 and he was the backup catcher for two more years before emerging as the starter in 1920 at 23-years-old. He broke out in 1922, becoming known for his defensive reputation at the same time as his bat broke out to a 130 wRC+. After essentially duplicating that season, he missed most of 1924 to a fractured skull when hit by a foul ball. With the emergence of Gabby Hartnett, he was traded to the Cardinals early in the 1925 season. After winning MVP in 1926, he became player-manager with the trade of Rogers Hornsby but was limited to 61 games on the field with a sore arm. Owner Sam Breadon was unhappy when the Cards didn’t win the pennant, and gave him a bonus to step down as a manager, and in May of 1928, he was traded to the New York Giants. He became a part-time catcher for rest of his career, four years with the Giants and one with the Cardinals. He was player manager of the Reds in 1934, but when they were in last place halfway through the season, he asked to be released. He spent the rest of the year backing up Hartnett, then played in 14 games for the Cards in 1935. He retired at 38. He was on three HOF ballots with little support.

Tony Oliva (OF)

Career: 43 bWAR, 40.7 fWAR, 40.8 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.8 bWAR, 3.5 fWAR)

Peak: 38.6 bWAR, 35.7 fWAR

Acc: 8-time All-Star, Rookie of the Year, 8-time All-Star, Gold Glover, 3-time batting title

4-WAR seasons: 6 by bWAR, 5 by fWAR

One notable stat: In six of the eight seasons before injuries derailed his career, Oliva had a .300 average or greater, including winning the batting title three times. He was the first ever Rookie of the Year to also win the batting title.

Profile: Oliva grew up in Cuba and learned how to play baseball from his father, who was a former semi-pro player himself. He lied about his age when he arrived to the United States, claiming he was 18, but in reality he was 22. By the time he arrived, the Twins minor league rosters were full, so he was released, but he trained with a friend who played for the Class D Twins team, and he impressed their GM, who convinced the Twins to re-sign him. He debuted during the September call-ups in the 1962 season. He was invited to spring training in 1963, but failed to make the team, once again getting called up during September. He did make the team in 1964, playing in 161 games, winning Rookie of the Year, making his first All-Star team, and getting 4th in MVP votes. That began a stretch of 8 straight seasons with an All-Star appearance and an MVP vote, including finishing 2nd twice. Severe knee, leg, and shoulder injuries left him in constant pain and he missed nearly all of 1972, ending his run. In 1973, the American League introduced the designated hitter and he played there for his last four years, retiring at 37-years-old. He received as high as 47% on the writer’s ballot, but after 15 tries, he was still not a Hall of Famer. He was elected last year by the Golden Eras Committee.

Rafael Palmeiro (1B)

Career: 71.9 bWAR, 70 fWAR, 55.4 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.6 bWAR, 3.5 fWAR)

Peak: 38.9 bWAR, 39.2 fWAR

Acc: 4-time All-Star, 3-time Gold Glover, 2-time Silver Slugger

4-WAR seasons: 11 by bWAR, 10 by fWAR

One notable stat: Palmeiro is one of only seven players in MLB history to have 3,000 hits and be a part of the 500 home run club. Shortly after achieving this feat, he was suspended for testing positive for steroids.

Profile: Born in Cuba, Palmeiro and his family moved to the US when he was 7 to Miami. He was drafted in the 8th round in 1982 out of high school, but didn’t sign and attended Mississippi State instead. While there, he won the SEC Triple Crown, one of two players to ever do it and he got drafted 22nd overall by the Cubs in the 1985 draft. A year later, during the September call-ups, Palmeiro made his MLB debut at 22-years-old. He was a part-time player in 1987 and the starting LF the next season. He was apparently traded after the 1988 season due to rumors of an affair with Ryne Sandberg’s wife. Lucky Texas, who made him their starting 1B for the next five years. He made just one All-Star team in that stretch despite getting MVP votes in two of them. In fact that was a theme of his career. After he signed with the Orioles in free agency, he got MVP votes in all five years with just one All-Star appearance. Weird. When he reached free agency, he signed a deal with the Rangers, wanting to be close to his family. His last two years were with the Orioles. After he was suspended, he blamed a vitamin shot he received from Miguel Tejada. When he returned, he was booed and played in just seven more games. He was on four HOF ballots with less support each time.

Edd Roush (OF)

Career: 45.8 bWAR, 49.7 fWAR, 38.8 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.4 bWAR, 3.7 fWAR)

Peak: 31.8 bWAR, 32.8 fWAR

Acc: 2-time batting title (no ASG during career, MVP during only parts of it)

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR and by fWAR

One notable stat: This isn’t a stat, but it’s too good of a story to not share. On a June game in 1920, there was a lengthy argument on the field, and Roush fell asleep in the outfield during it. His teammate tried to wake him up, but failed and Roush got thrown out for delay of game.

Profile: Roush’s professional career started at 16, when he jumped at the chance to play for an Indiana semipro team when their regular outfielders didn’t appear. He got two hits and became a starter. He played in that league for two more seasons, then for a minor league team in 1912. After two successful seasons, his contract was bought by the White Sox towards the end of the 1913 season. After just nine games, he was sent down, and he quickly quit and returned to his hometown. He was picked up by Indianapolis Hoosiers of the Federal League for two seasons, and when that league folded, he was picked up by the New York Giants for 1916. But he was traded to the Reds midseason. With the Reds, they beat the White Sox in the infamous Black Sox scandal, and he insisted the Reds were the better team. Beginning in 1921, Roush started holding out for more money. His season didn’t start until April 30th. In 1922, his season didn’t start until July 26th because of it. He held out until April 15th in 1923. The Reds and Roush avoided this the next season by signing a three-year contract before Opening Day in 1924. At 34, he was traded back to the New York Giants. He didn’t want to play for the Giants, but successfully negotiated another three-year contract. He held out during the entire 1930 season and “retired” but was convinced to come back by the Reds, where he played one final season. He was somehow on 19 HOF ballots before the Veteran’s Committee elected him in 1962.

Schoolboy Rowe (SP)

Career: 42.5 bWAR, 47.7 fWAR, 39 JAWS (per 200 IP: 3.8 bWAR, 4.3 fWAR)

Peak: 35.5 bWAR, 35.5 fWAR

Acc: 3-time All-Star (Cy Young didn’t exist for most of his career)

4-WAR seasons: 6 by bWAR, 4 by fWAR

One notable stat: Rowe was an exceptionally good hitter for being a pitcher. For his career, he had a .263/.328/.382 line, which was good for an 87 wRC+. He had 18 career homers and walked 8.4% of the time.

Profile: Rowe was born in Waco, but grew up in El Dorado, Arkansas. He competed in tennis, golf, football, and of course baseball growing up. He was nicknamed Schoolboy when he was 15 and playing on a men’s team. Rowe was signed by a Tigers scout in 1926 while still in high school. He refused to report to the minors and stayed in high school, playing for local teams. He continued refusing the minor league assignments until 1932, playing for semipro leagues. His contract was sold to Beaumont Explorers, Class A team, and he won 19 games with a 2.30 ERA. The Tigers bought it back, and he struggled with a sore arm during the season. He was able to power through it, finishing 4th in MVP voting in 1934, then making his first two All-Star games next. One sportswriter said he momentarily replaced Babe Ruth as baseball’s biggest drawing card. In 1937 and 1938, Rowe’s shoulder pain limited him to just over 50 innings total over both years combined. He managed three effective years with extra rest from the manager, throwing 170 innings or less. Early in the 1942 season, he was traded to the Brooklyn Dodgers, but he barely pitched for them, buried in the depth chart. He was traded to the Phillies the next year, and he became an effective pitcher again by throwing a knuckleball. He missed 1944 and 1945 from serving in the Navy. He pitched four more seasons with the Phillies, retiring at 39. He was on four HOF ballots with little support.

Ron Santo (3B)

Career: 70.5 bWAR, 70.9 fWAR, 62.1 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 4.5 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 53.8 bWAR, 52.8 fWAR

Acc: 9-time All-Star, 5-time Gold Glover

4-WAR seasons: 9 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: Ron Santo walked a lot. He led the NL in walks four seasons of his career, was 2nd once, and was in the top 10 nine times.

Profile: Santo was born in Seattle, and served as a batboy, groundskeeper and clubhouse attendant for the nearby PCL Seattle Rainers while playing three sports in high school. When he was 19, in 1959, the Cubs signed him. He made the majors the next season, immediately becoming the Cubs’ starting 3B and within a year, he set a Cubs record with 41 double plays as a 3B in a season. At 23, he made his first of four straight All-Star teams. He also received MVP votes, a feat he achieved seven straight years. The year he didn’t make the All-Star team was his highest finish at 4th. After the 1973 season, Ron Santo became the first ever player to invoke the 10 and 5 rule, vetoing a trade to the California Angels. He wanted to stay in Chicago and agreed to a trade with the White Sox. The White Sox DH’d him, which he hated, and he retired at 34-years-old. He was on 15 HOF ballots, never getting over 50%, but the Veteran’s Committee elected him in 2012.

Hank Sauer (OF)

Career: 25.2 bWAR, 25.1 fWAR, 23.7 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 2.8 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 22.2 bWAR, 21.7 fWAR

Acc: 2-time All-Star, MVP

4-WAR seasons: 1 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: During his MVP winning season, Sauer led the National League in HRs (37) and RBIs (121). Interestingly, that was not his personal best in HRs, as he hit 41 two years later, but was 26th in MVP voting.

Profile: Sauer was born in Pittsburgh, and after graduating high school, he worked at a Civilian Conservation Corps to help support his family. In 1937, he returned home, and played baseball on the weekends. A Yankees scout saw him playing 3B at a sandlot game and had him try out for a minor league team. Sauer lied about his age, claiming he was 18 when he was really 20, fearing he was too old. It worked. He spent four seasons in the minors, gradually rising the ranks, when the Reds drafted him. They brought him up in September for a trial. He was not able to crack the Reds roster in 1942 and was sent down for the next two years, getting drafted for the war in the middle of the 1943 season. He returned towards the end of the 1945 season and finished out the season with the Reds, but he tore tendons in his ankle, ending his season early. He was optioned to the minors for 1946 and in 1947, he was given a new bat by his manager, and he exploded. In 1948, he made the team and hit 35 homers. The Reds for some reason tried to get him to hit more balls to right field, and when that didn’t worked, he was traded to the Cubs midseason in 1949. At 33, his career was finally allowed to properly flourish, and he made his first ASG. When he had his first truly off season in 1955, he was traded to the Cards. He was a bench player and was released because he was roommates with Stan Musial and was blamed for Stan Musial’s “off year” of only batting .315. He played three more seasons for two different teams, retiring at 42. He received virtually no support on his only ballot.

Bob Shawkey (SP)

Career: 46.6 bWAR, 33.6 fWAR, 41.5 JAWS (per his 200 IP: 3.2 bWAR, 2.3 fWAR)

Peak: 35.8 bWAR, 23.7 fWAR

Acc: ERA title (no ASG, no Cy Young award, and only MVP in certain years)

4-WAR seasons: 4 by bWAR, 1 by fWAR

One notable stat: Against the Philadelphia Athletics, his former team, Shawkey struck out a team record 15 batters in a game while with the Yankees in 1919. This record stood for 59 years.

Profile: Shawkey was born in Pennsylvania and attended Slippery Rock State Normal School (later being Slippery Rock University, or Matt Adams’ college) for a spring semester, playing for the school baseball team. He was signed by an Athletics scout when he was playing for a semi-pro team that same year in 1910. He spent the next two years on a minor league team to work on his control, with the Baltimore Orioles refusing to send him back so they could win a pennant in 1912. He finally made his MLB debut in 1913 at 22-years-old in the middle of the season. He didn’t pitch in the 1913 World Series, which they won, but he did in the 1914 one, when they were swept in an upset. He was traded to the Yankees in the middle of the 1915 season. He took a step forward with the Yankees, but missed most of 1918 to serving in World War I. Shawkey was the Opening Day pitcher for the first ever game at “The House That Ruth Built” and considered it the greatest thrill of his life. For a guy whose teams won three World Series and seven AL pennants. In his last two years, he had a lower workload and also served as the pitching coach. The Yankees released him after the 1927 season and that was the end of his MLB career at 36. He was not on a HOF ballot.

Willie Stargell (1B/OF)

Career: 57.6 bWAR, 62.9 fWAR, 47.8 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.8 bWAR, 4.2 fWAR)

Peak: 38 bWAR, 40.7 fWAR

Acc: 7-time All-Star, MVP

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR, 7 by fWAR

One notable stat: While his 1979 MVP isn’t exactly deserved, think of it as makeup for 1971. He led the league in both bWAR and fWAR, plus HRs, finishing 2nd. Or 1973, when he led the league in 2B, HRs, RBIs, slugging and OPS, finishing 2nd.

Profile: Stargell grew up in Oklahoma, moved to Florida to live with an aunt when his parents divorced, and moved to California to live with his mom by the time he hit high school. He signed with the Pirates out of high school in 1959. One day, a man with a gun threatened to kill him (because he was black) if he played in that night’s game. Stargell played and nothing came of it. Stargell made his debut at 22 in 1963 in September. He was a part-time player in 1963 and became a regular in 1964, when he made his first of three straight All-Star teams. He had his first 30 HR season in 1966. He didn’t make his next All-Star team until 1971, and that began a streak of three straight seasons with a top 3 MVP vote. At 34, he had his second consecutive season of leading the NL in OPS+, though he did not make an All-Star team that year. He made his last All-Star team in 1978 at 38, and did not make it when he won his MVP in 1979. He barely played in his 40s, but did play until 42, when he retired. He was a first ballot HOFer.

Rick Sutcliffe (SP)

Career: 31.2 bWAR, 33.2 fWAR, 32.5 JAWS (per 200 IP avg: 2.3 bWAR, 3.5 fWAR)

Peak: 31 bWAR, 25.8 fWAR

Acc: 3-time All-Star, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year ERA title

4-WAR seasons: 2 by bWAR, 1 by fWAR

One notable stat: I’m guessing he’s the first player to win Rookie of the Year, the Cy Young, and steal home plate in a game where he got a victory. Very specific I know.

Profile: Sutcliffe grew up in Independence, Missouri, getting drafted by the Dodgers 21st overall in the 1974 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut the next year, though just for a cup of coffee, he stayed in the minors in 1977, and had another cup of coffee in 1978. His first proper debut was in 1979, when he was the first of four straight rookies to win Rookie of the Year for the Dodgers. He had the typical sophomore slump, getting relegated to the bullpen for most of the season and he spent most of 1981 injured. He was traded to Cleveland before 1982 and rebounded completely. In the middle of the 1984 season, Sutcliffe was struggling and was traded to the Cubs, where he not only bounced back, he won the Cy Young based on just 20 starts in the NL. Injuries hampered his next two seasons, but he was fully healthy for 1987 when he finished 2nd in Cy Young voting. He made his final All-Star game in 1989 at 33. He missed most of 1990 and a good part of 1991 to arm injuries, causing the Cubs to let him hit free agency. He signed with the Orioles and made a league leading 36 starts in 1992, but he was ineffective in 1993. In 1994, he signed with the Cardinals, but only made 14 starts. He was on one HOF ballot without much support.

George Uhle (SP)

Career: 55.6 bWAR, 54 fWAR, 50 JAWS (per his 230 IP avg: 3.6 bWAR, 3.5 fWAR)

Peak: 44.4 bWAR, 37.3 fWAR

Acc: 5-time All-Star

4-WAR seasons: 6 by bWAR and by fWAR

One notable stat: Uhle was a pretty phenomenal hitter for a pitcher. He had a career 86 wRC+ with a .289 average. He just didn’t have any power.

Profile: Uhle was born in Cleveland and played for semipro teams in the Cleveland area once he graduated from high school. He worked his way up to the top team, Standard Parts, which featured five former MLBers on the squad. One of them suggested to the Cleveland Indians president that they should sign the 19-year-old Uhle. And so he was, and he reported to spring training in 1919, signing a contract that said they couldn’t send him to the minors. For the next two years, he was a spot starter and bullpen pitcher. That changed in 1921, when he joined a four-man pitching staff and he became the staff ace within a year. He made 84 starts in 1922 and 1923, which may have led to a lower workload in which he threw 51 starts over two years. He threw 300+ innings in 1926, but was limited by arm trouble the next year making just 22 starts, a low since he became a starter. He somewhat rebounded in 1928, but was traded to the Tigers in the offseason. The next two years saw him throw well over 200 innings. In 1931 and 1932, he was relied upon less and less. He was sold to the Giants in 1933 and then released after six appearances. The Yankees picked up him, but he got released early in 1934 after he got his 200th win. He pitched an additional year in 1936 for Cleveland, serving as the pitching coach, but appearing in 7 games in relief. He was on three HOF ballots with a high of 1.5%.

Doc White (SP)

Career: 43.8 bWAR, 33.2 fWAR, 43 JAWS (per his 234 IP avg: 3.4 bWAR, 2.6 fWAR)

Peak: 37.4 bWAR, 24 fWAR

Acc: ERA title (no ASG, no Cy Young, MVP only existed for a couple years at end of career)

4-WAR seasons: 5 by bWAR, 2 by fWAR

One notable stat: Doc White held a baseball record for 64 years: five straight shutouts, broken by Don Drysdale. His streak came to an end in the 1st inning of the 6th game, but he held them scoreless after with one run allowed.

Profile: White was born in Washington DC and had a father who was a powerful and wealthy businessman, who owned the only iron foundry in the capital. He entered Georgetown University in 1897, intending to get a degree in dentistry. He joined the baseball team in 1898 and became the star pitcher and outfielder. He joined a semipro team after his junior year, and it was witnessed by a Phillies outfielder, who convinced the owner to sign him. Without a day in the minors, he was instantly an effective pitcher. He got his degree in the offseason, started his own practice, and when the American League started poaching players, the White Sox won a bidding war for his services. He stayed with the White Sox for his entire career, but he only played until he was 34, retiring after the 1913 season. He was not on a Hall of Fame ballot.

Hoyt Wilhem (RP)

Career: 49.7 bWAR, 27.3 fWAR, 36.7 JAWS (per his 116 IP avg: 2.6 bWAR, 1.4 fWAR)

Peak: 26.6 bWAR, 17.3 fWAR

Acc: 8-time All-Star (6 selections were when two ASGs were in the same year), 2-time ERA title

2-WAR seasons: 14 by bWAR, 4 by fWAR

One notable stat: He holds the probably unbeatable record of wins in relief, with 124 wins. He was the first player to record 1,000 appearances and record 200 saves.

Profile: Knowing he did not throw hard and wanting to make the major leagues, Wilhelm practiced throwing the knuckeball early in his career. He signed with a Class D minor league team in 1942, but ended up serving in World War II, getting a Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge. He played two more years for his North Carolina Class D team, and after the 1947 season, the New York Giants drafted him in the minor league draft. He made it to AAA for the 1950 season, and stayed there for next season as well. In 1952, he made his MLB debut at 29-years-old. The Giants had a strong staff and Leo Durocher did not believe his knuckleball could be effective over more than a few innings. Throwing 159 innings in relief, he finished 4th in MVP voting and 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting. He made his first All-Star team the next season. After five seasons, he was traded to the Cardinals, but he was placed on waivers in September after a career high ERA and claimed by Cleveland. Because no catcher could handle his knuckleball, Cleveland let Wilhelm be claimed by the Orioles in 1958. With Baltimore, he became a starter and in 1959, Orioles’ catchers set an MLB record with 49 passed balls. In 1960, he gradually moved back to the bullpen. He was traded to the White Sox before 1963. He spent the next six seasons there. Before the 1969 season, he was selected in the expansion draft by the Royals and later traded to the Angels. He played for four teams in his last four years, retiring at 49-years-old. He was elected by the writer’s on his eighth try.

Matt Williams (3B)

Career: 46.6 bWAR, 44.8 fWAR, 40.3 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 3.7 bWAR, 3.5 fWAR)

Peak: 34 bWAR, 33 fWAR

Acc: 5-time All-Star, 4-time Gold Glover, 4-time Silver Slugger

4-WAR seasons: 7 by bWAR and fWAR

One notable stat: Williams played for three different organizations and made a World Series with each of them. He is the only player hit at least one home run in the World Series for three different teams.

Profile: Williams grew up in Carson City, Nevada and was drafted out of high school by the Mets in the 27th round, but he chose to attend UNLV instead. In the 1986 draft, he was selected 3rd overall by the San Francisco Giants. He made his MLB debut in the middle of the 1987 season, but was very bad and spent the next two years split between the majors and minors. He had split between short and 3B up to this point, but moved to 3B and broke out in the 1990 season at 24, making his first All-Star team and getting 6th in MVP voting. He won his first Gold Glove the next year and his 2nd and 3rd in 1993 and 1994. He also made his 2nd All-Star team in 1994, which began a three-year stretch of All-Star appearances. That streak ended in 1997, when he was traded to Cleveland, though he did win his fourth Gold Glove and made the World Series. Wanting to be closer to his children after his divorce, he requested a trade to the Diamondbacks in their inaugural season, which was granted before the 1998 season. He finished his career a Dback, retiring at 37. He was on one HOF ballot with little support.

Carl Yastrzemski (OF)

Career: 9.5 bWAR, 94.8 fWAR, 76 JAWS (per 600 PAs: 4.1 bWAR and fWAR)

Peak: 55.5 bWAR, 51.9 fWAR

Acc: 18-time All-Star, MVP, Triple Crown, 7-time Gold Glover, 3-time Batting title

4-WAR seasons: 12 by bWAR, 11 by fWAR

One notable stat: We don’t have good stats for defense when he played, as I always say, but from what we know, the 7 Gold Gloves were legit. He is 2nd all-time among left fielders in Total Zone with 135 runs saved.

Profile: Yaz was born in Southampton, New York to parents of a Polish background, getting a basketball scholarship to Notre Dame. But in 1959, he signed with the Red Sox, needing just two years of seasoning in the minors. He made his MLB debut in 1961 at 21-years-old, and though he struggled, he was a good player the very next season. He made his first All-Star team in 1963, which is also when he got his first batting title. In 1967, he won MVP and was the last player until Miguel Cabrera to win the Triple Crown. He won the batting title again in 1968. From 1965 to 1979, he made 15 straight All-Star teams. By 1980, he was 40 and closer to a part-time player than a starter. He made two not exactly deserved All-Star games at 41 and 42, and retired after that. He was a first ballot Hall of Famer.

You have a maximum of 14 players. Check and make sure, because every single time I’ve done this, at least one person puts 15 players on their ballot. Every single time. I’m going to assume it’s not on purpose, but I notice it! Your results are discarded! Anyway, do it by Wednesday night at let’s say 10 pm.