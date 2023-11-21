Cardinals Acquire Veteran Starter Kyle Gibson

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals have reached an agreement with free agent starter, Kyle Gibson.
Gibson is a 36-year-old right-handed starter who made 33 starts and provided 192 innings worth 2.6 fWAR for Baltimore last season.
He is a control specialist with a career K rate below 20% and a walk rate of 8.1%.
