Cardinals Acquire Veteran Starter Kyle Gibson

We will update the article with news as it continues to unfold.

By J. P. Hill
/ new
Division Series - Baltimore Orioles v. Texas Rangers - Game Three Photo by Ron Jenkins/MLB Photos via Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals have reached an agreement with free agent starter, Kyle Gibson.

Gibson is a 36-year-old right-handed starter who made 33 starts and provided 192 innings worth 2.6 fWAR for Baltimore last season.

He is a control specialist with a career K rate below 20% and a walk rate of 8.1%.

We’ll have details and analysis as more news break. Stay tuned!

