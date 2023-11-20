The St. Louis Cardinals have signed Lance Lynn

Hey! The St. Louis Cardinals have done a thing! According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, they have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers pitcher — and member of the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals — Lance Lynn to a deal worth around $10 million.

Right-hander Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option that guarantees around $10 million, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Lynn, 36, was drafted by Cardinals and returns, pending physical, as they rebuild rotation. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 20, 2023

Based on some quick calculations that is like $377 per fastball he has thrown in his career so far (26,533 fastballs since 2011).

So yeah — the Cardinals have signed one pitcher. Of course, it does not seem like a coincidence this happened a day after a pitcher the Cardinals were reportedly interested in and one of the biggest free agent pitchers this offseason, Aaron Nola, re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mozeliak told @Ackerman1120 on KMOX just now that Aaron Nola’s agents called this morning to give them a heads up and that conversation made it clear the player wanted to go back to Philly. The number required for tango is more than one. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) November 19, 2023

Though it also sounds like maybe the Cardinals were not pushing Nola that hard, either.

#stlcards never got to the point of making an offer to Aaron Nola or meeting with pitcher; they were not a team that actively engaged in trying to lure him away from returning to Phillies, like other NL club(s), according to source.



Market moves. #Cardinals still on the clock. — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) November 19, 2023

It looks like the long-time Philly just really wanted to stay in Philadelphia.

Can confirm @JonHeyman’s report that Nola turned down better deals (more money) to stay in Philadelphia. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile another option for the Cardinals looks to be going elsewhere as well.

The Braves are one of the top suitors for free agent Sonny Gray, sources say. Atlanta had spoken with Aaron Nola’s camp before Nola returned to the Phillies. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 19, 2023

Speaking of the Cardinals bringing back 2011 World Champions, they have also brought on the ageless former infielder Daniel Descalso as a bench coach.

Other #STLCards news:



The Cardinals have hired former infielder Daniel Descalso to be on the team's 2024 coaching staff, per multiple sources. St. Louis is still finalizing their staff and while Descalso does not yet have an official title, he will be on the major-league staff. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) November 20, 2023

Daniel Descalso officially named the Cardinals bench coach. That's a savvy move, imo. — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) November 20, 2023

I didn’t have a lot of time to write about this in detail, but the writer group text is poppin’. We will certainly have some more on this later this week!