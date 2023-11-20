 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed Lance Lynn

Hmmm that name sounds familiar.

By lil_scooter93
Daniel Descalso (33) of the St. Louis Cardinals high-fives Lance Lynn (31) after scoring on a Pete Kozma double in the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012, at AT&amp;T Park Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Hey! The St. Louis Cardinals have done a thing! According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, they have signed former Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers pitcher — and member of the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals — Lance Lynn to a deal worth around $10 million.

Based on some quick calculations that is like $377 per fastball he has thrown in his career so far (26,533 fastballs since 2011).

So yeah — the Cardinals have signed one pitcher. Of course, it does not seem like a coincidence this happened a day after a pitcher the Cardinals were reportedly interested in and one of the biggest free agent pitchers this offseason, Aaron Nola, re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Though it also sounds like maybe the Cardinals were not pushing Nola that hard, either.

It looks like the long-time Philly just really wanted to stay in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile another option for the Cardinals looks to be going elsewhere as well.

Speaking of the Cardinals bringing back 2011 World Champions, they have also brought on the ageless former infielder Daniel Descalso as a bench coach.

I didn’t have a lot of time to write about this in detail, but the writer group text is poppin’. We will certainly have some more on this later this week!

