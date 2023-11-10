Should fans be concerned about John Mozeliak’s offseason comments?

Buckle up, folks. It’s time for the biggest offseason for the Cardinals in years.

Or is it?

Earlier this year, John Mozeliak was adamant that the Cardinals needed three starters to fill out their rotation for 2024. Now, he’s saying “at least two.” It already has me wondering what will actually happen this winter and if Mo will do it right.

We have plenty of reason to believe that Mo will do it wrong. His messaging has been inconsistent for the past several years. One moment he says something, and the next moment he backtracks it. This is what is so frustrating about him. Now, we’re not sure what this offseason will entail. He even went as far as to say the Cardinals needed to be “prudent” this winter.

The last time the Cardinals were “prudent”, it led to a 91-loss season.

So, what can we expect? Should we be concerned? In this piece, I will make arguments for why we should be concerned and why we shouldn’t.

Yes, we should be concerned

We’ll start with why we should be concerned about what the Cardinals are going to do.

The reasons mentioned above hold true here. The messaging is inconsistent. And even if they do add three starters, will they add the right ones. Bargain additions like Wade Miley and Seth Lugo won’t get it done. The Cardinals need to make moves that will move the needle.

I’d like to see them sign Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery and then maybe trade for Dylan Cease. I’m starting to think Montgomery is unlikely, unfortunately.

But after being adamant that the Cardinals needed three starters in August, now Mozeliak is saying “at least two.” Take that for what it’s worth. He could be saying that two would simply be the bare minimum. But Mo has a nasty habit of doing just the bare minimum, pr sometimes, even less.

We know that at least two starters will be added. But the Cardinals need three, and if they don’t get three, much less three starters that will move the needle, then there is cause for concern.

Mo constantly changing his tune is frustrating and it has led Cardinals fans to the point of wanting him fired.

No, we shouldn’t be concerned

Why would we not be concerned, you ask? Well, the most reliable sources, those being Katie Woo and Derrick Goold are saying that the Cardinals will look to add three starters. They have remained consistent with that reporting.

That’s encouraging. They also know the ins and outs of the organization and how Mo is typically very subtle about his plans, despite how frustrating it is for fans.

If Goold and Woo are reporting that, then it is probably true. The reality is, Mozeliak is just not consistent in his messaging. He never has been. That’s something we’re just going to have to live with. And in the end, actions speak louder than words.