Diamondbacks at Brewers and Marlins at Phillies — National League Wild Card game threads

Hey! The MLB Postseason starts today! The St. Louis Cardinals did not make the cut, but there is still baseball to watch. Feel free to watch and discuss here!
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|BREWERS
|Corbin Carroll - RF
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|William Contreras - C
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Mark Canha - DH
|Gabriel Moreno - C
|Sal Frelick - CF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Willy Adames - SS
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Josh Donaldson - 3B
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Brice Turang - 2B
|Geraldo Perdomo - SS
|Tyrone Taylor - RF
|Brandon Pfaadt - RHP
|Corbin Burnes - RHP
|MARLINS
|PHILLIES
|Luis Arraez - 2B
|Kyle Schwarber - DH
|Jorge Soler - DH
|Trea Turner - SS
|Josh Bell - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Jazz Chisholm - CF
|Bryce Harper - 1B
|Jake Burger - 3B
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Bryan De La Cruz - LF
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Jesus Sanchez - RF
|Bryson Stott - 2B
|Jon Berti - SS
|Cristian Pache - LF
|Nick Fortes - C
|Johan Rojas - CF
|Jesus Luzardo - LHP
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
