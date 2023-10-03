 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamondbacks at Brewers and Marlins at Phillies — National League Wild Card game threads

Just in case you wanted somewhere to talk baseball

By lil_scooter93
Hey! The MLB Postseason starts today! The St. Louis Cardinals did not make the cut, but there is still baseball to watch. Feel free to watch and discuss here!

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS BREWERS
Corbin Carroll - RF Christian Yelich - LF
Ketel Marte - 2B William Contreras - C
Tommy Pham - DH Carlos Santana - 1B
Christian Walker - 1B Mark Canha - DH
Gabriel Moreno - C Sal Frelick - CF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Willy Adames - SS
Alek Thomas - CF Josh Donaldson - 3B
Evan Longoria - 3B Brice Turang - 2B
Geraldo Perdomo - SS Tyrone Taylor - RF
Brandon Pfaadt - RHP Corbin Burnes - RHP

Today's Lineups

MARLINS PHILLIES
Luis Arraez - 2B Kyle Schwarber - DH
Jorge Soler - DH Trea Turner - SS
Josh Bell - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
Jazz Chisholm - CF Bryce Harper - 1B
Jake Burger - 3B J.T. Realmuto - C
Bryan De La Cruz - LF Nick Castellanos - RF
Jesus Sanchez - RF Bryson Stott - 2B
Jon Berti - SS Cristian Pache - LF
Nick Fortes - C Johan Rojas - CF
Jesus Luzardo - LHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

