Viva El Birdos 2023 Offseason Free Agent Predictions Contest

Do you know more about baseball than everyone else? Are you particularly adept with contract details? Is your knowledge of Major League Baseball dwarfed only by your hunger for competition? Does your name rhyme with Nostradamus? Do you own a time machine?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then Viva El Birdos’ 1st annual Offseason Free Agent Predictions Contest is for you.

Here at Viva El Birdos there is no offseason. But in the world of baseball, there’s a lengthy one in which quite a large sum of money changes hands. This is your chance to prove your baseball knowledge and intuition by predicting which players will sign where and for how much money.

Here are the details.

I have created a google form containing the names of 25 players. For each player, it’s your job to predict the team that player will sign for, the number of years that his contract will span, and what the total value and average annual value will be over the life of the contract.

Simple enough, right?

Correctly guessing the team the player will sign with is worth 1 point. So too is correctly guessing the length of the contract. Correctly guessing the financial details is a bit harder which means that total value and AAV are each worth two points.

So, that means there are 6 points available for each player and a grand total of 150 points available overall.

It’s your job to get as close to 150 points as you can.

I will track results in a spreadsheet as the signings start rolling in and provide updates periodically at the end of my future articles.

I have a few other things to mention

First, you do not have to submit a prediction for every player. Let’s say you don’t care to predict Josh Hader’s next contract. Feel free to skip him. That obviously limits how many points you can get, but this form is yours to fill out as you wish.

That also means that you don’t have to predict every category. Let’s say, for instance, that you think Sonny Gray will sign a 4-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals but you don’t want to predict what the value of the contract will be.

That’s fine. Simply enter the team and the number of years and move on. Again, that limits how many points you can get but it is an option for you.

Finally, some of the players listed have an option in their contract for the 2024 season. If you think that player will remain with his current team at his listed salary, then simply write that he will pick up his option.

That covers all the housekeeping items, which means it’s time to get started with your predictions.

All you have to do is click here to head over to the google form to begin.

Enjoy and good luck!