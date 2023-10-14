Saturday Open Thread: Coach Molina?

Happy Saturday, Viva El Birdos!

It’s a great day for an open thread but I didn’t want to leave you without something to talk about. And yesterday gave us something to talk about!

According to a report from Martin Kilcoyne, Fox 2’s Sports Director, the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina have had some conversations about his return to the team. Not as a player, obviously. But as a coach.

Molina has managed internationally. He’s indicated in the past that he would like to manage in the big leagues. Joining the Cardinals’ staff under Oli Marmol would be a first step toward such a move.

This news seems to fit with a report from Derrick Goold at the Post Dispatch about possible additions to the coaching staff. Those additions could be one way to assist Willson Contreras and the club’s catchers improve defensively.

Can anyone think of someone, anyone really, that the Cardinals might turn to in order to help Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera catch up to the club’s established expectations for the catcher position?

Obviously, the Cardinals are not yet ready to make an announcement and Kilcoyne’s reporting indicates this is just something both parties are exploring. But it makes sense.

I, for one, would welcome a bit of Yadier Molina’s presence, brilliance in game planning, and leadership back into the clubhouse. So long as he can play nice with the analytics department. I’m not certain that he can. But he’ll have to if he wants to manage in a stats-driven MLB.

That’s as much info as I have. I’ll leave the speculation and analysis up to you.

The Saturday and the site are yours.

You’re the best fans in baseball. Post like it.