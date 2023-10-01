St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A season finale game thread for October 1, 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at 2:15 pm CT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|CARDINALS
|Nick Martini - LF
|Tommy Edman - CF
|Elly De La Cruz - SS
|Lars Nootbaar - DH
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH
|Luken Baker - 1B
|Noelvi Marte - 3B
|Richie Palacios - LF
|Will Benson - RF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Nick Senzel - 2B
|Jose Fermin - 3B
|Stuart Fairchild - CF
|Irving Lopez - 2B
|Luke Maile - C
|Masyn Winn - SS
|Hunter Greene - RHP
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
