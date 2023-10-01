 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A season finale game thread for October 1, 2023

game 162

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at 2:15 pm CT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

REDS CARDINALS
Nick Martini - LF Tommy Edman - CF
Elly De La Cruz - SS Lars Nootbaar - DH
Joey Votto - 1B Jordan Walker - RF
Christian Encarnacion-Strand - DH Luken Baker - 1B
Noelvi Marte - 3B Richie Palacios - LF
Will Benson - RF Andrew Knizner - C
Nick Senzel - 2B Jose Fermin - 3B
Stuart Fairchild - CF Irving Lopez - 2B
Luke Maile - C Masyn Winn - SS
Hunter Greene - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

