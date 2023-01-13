Arbitration Contract Day (Open Thread)

Morning VEB! Happy Friday.

If you’re employer sent you a new contract offer you might be a Major League player!

That’s because today is the deadline for teams and players to submit their contract offers before the cases go before the arbitrator.

That means there could be some movement today in terms of players signed to new salaries for the upcoming season. It could also be a catalyst for the team to finalize any arbitration buy-out deals that they want to sign with arb-eligible players. I’m not willing to predict any of those, but there has been some indication that the team would consider long-term extensions for Tommy Edman and perhaps Jordan Montgomery.

For about half a decade that was the way that the club operated. They locked up several of their young hitters and pitchers, including current Cardinal Paul DeJong. Many of those deals turned out just fine. Some didn’t. The few that didn’t seem to have soured the Front Office (or perhaps DeWitt and the ownership team) on those early extensions. We really haven’t seen any arb buy-out extensions since.

We’ll see what happens.

If news breaks today, this is the place to talk about it. Check the comments section for updates and I might try to update this if something significant happens.

Post like a champion today, Viva El Birdos! I’ll be back tomorrow with the VEB Podcast with former Birdo John LaRue! It was a lot of fun to record. I know you’ll enjoy it.