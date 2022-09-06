 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals - A game thread for September 6, 2022

game 137

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Worshington Nationals this evening at 6:45 PM CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

NATIONALS CARDINALS
Lane Thomas - CF Lars Nootbaar - RF
Joey Meneses - RF Brendan Donovan - 3B
Luke Voit - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Nelson Cruz - DH Nolan Arenado - DH
Keibert Ruiz - C Corey Dickerson - LF
Luis Garcia - 2B Tyler O'Neill - CF
Alex Call - LF Nolan Gorman - 2B
Ildemaro Vargas - 3B Andrew Knizner - C
CJ Abrams - SS Tommy Edman - SS
Paolo Espino - RHP Jose Quintana - LHP

