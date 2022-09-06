St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals - A game thread for September 6, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Worshington Nationals this evening at 6:45 PM CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|NATIONALS
|CARDINALS
|Lane Thomas - CF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Joey Meneses - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 3B
|Luke Voit - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Nelson Cruz - DH
|Nolan Arenado - DH
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Luis Garcia - 2B
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Alex Call - LF
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
|Andrew Knizner - C
|CJ Abrams - SS
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Paolo Espino - RHP
|Jose Quintana - LHP
