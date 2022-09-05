St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals - A game thread for September 5, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Worshington Nationals this afternoon at 3:15 PM CDT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|NATIONALS
|CARDINALS
|Lane Thomas - CF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Luis Garcia - 2B
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Joey Meneses - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Luke Voit - DH
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Keibert Ruiz - C
|Albert Pujols - 1B
|Cesar Hernandez - LF
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Ildemaro Vargas - 3B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Josh Palacios - RF
|Yadier Molina - C
|CJ Abrams - SS
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Anibal Sanchez - RHP
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
