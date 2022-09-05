 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals - A game thread for September 5, 2022

game 136

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Worshington Nationals this afternoon at 3:15 PM CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

NATIONALS CARDINALS
Lane Thomas - CF Lars Nootbaar - RF
Luis Garcia - 2B Tyler O'Neill - CF
Joey Meneses - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - DH
Luke Voit - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B
Keibert Ruiz - C Albert Pujols - 1B
Cesar Hernandez - LF Corey Dickerson - LF
Ildemaro Vargas - 3B Nolan Gorman - 2B
Josh Palacios - RF Yadier Molina - C
CJ Abrams - SS Tommy Edman - SS
Anibal Sanchez - RHP Jack Flaherty - RHP

