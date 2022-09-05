St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals - A game thread for September 5, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Worshington Nationals this afternoon at 3:15 PM CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups NATIONALS CARDINALS Lane Thomas - CF Lars Nootbaar - RF Luis Garcia - 2B Tyler O'Neill - CF Joey Meneses - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - DH Luke Voit - DH Nolan Arenado - 3B Keibert Ruiz - C Albert Pujols - 1B Cesar Hernandez - LF Corey Dickerson - LF Ildemaro Vargas - 3B Nolan Gorman - 2B Josh Palacios - RF Yadier Molina - C CJ Abrams - SS Tommy Edman - SS Anibal Sanchez - RHP Jack Flaherty - RHP