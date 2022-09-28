 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for September 28, 2022

game 157

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 6:40 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BREWERS
Brendan Donovan - 2B Andrew McCutchen - LF
Dylan Carlson - RF Willy Adames - SS
Paul Goldschmidt - DH Hunter Renfroe - RF
Juan Yepez - 3B Mike Brosseau - 3B
Corey Dickerson - LF Luis Urias - 2B
Paul DeJong - SS Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Alec Burleson - 1B Keston Hiura - DH
Andrew Knizner - C Victor Caratini - C
Ben DeLuzio - CF Tyrone Taylor - CF
Jose Quintana - LHP Brandon Woodruff - RHP

