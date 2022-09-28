St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for September 28, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 6:40 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|BREWERS
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Andrew McCutchen - LF
|Dylan Carlson - RF
|Willy Adames - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - DH
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Juan Yepez - 3B
|Mike Brosseau - 3B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Alec Burleson - 1B
|Keston Hiura - DH
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Victor Caratini - C
|Ben DeLuzio - CF
|Tyrone Taylor - CF
|Jose Quintana - LHP
|Brandon Woodruff - RHP
