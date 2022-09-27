St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for September 25, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 6:40 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|BREWERS
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Christian Yelich - LF
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Willy Adames - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Albert Pujols - DH
|Keston Hiura - DH
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Jace Peterson - 3B
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Omar Narvaez - C
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Garrett Mitchell - CF
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
|Adrian Houser - RHP
