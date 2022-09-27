St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for September 25, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this evening at 6:40 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS BREWERS Brendan Donovan - 2B Christian Yelich - LF Lars Nootbaar - RF Willy Adames - SS Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Rowdy Tellez - 1B Nolan Arenado - 3B Hunter Renfroe - RF Corey Dickerson - LF Kolten Wong - 2B Albert Pujols - DH Keston Hiura - DH Dylan Carlson - CF Jace Peterson - 3B Andrew Knizner - C Omar Narvaez - C Tommy Edman - SS Garrett Mitchell - CF Miles Mikolas - RHP Adrian Houser - RHP