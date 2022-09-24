 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career home run

what a dang season this has been

By lil_scooter93
I thought he would hit 699 tonight. I was prepared for that to happen. But Albert Pujols wasn't done surprising me with his greatness. You would think after over 20 seasons I would learn.

Thank you, Albert. The man, the myth, the machine. Thank you for some of the most fun I've had watching baseball, this season and all the other ones.

