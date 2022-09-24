Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career home run

I thought he would hit 699 tonight. I was prepared for that to happen. But Albert Pujols wasn't done surprising me with his greatness. You would think after over 20 seasons I would learn.
Thank you, Albert. The man, the myth, the machine. Thank you for some of the most fun I've had watching baseball, this season and all the other ones.
KMOX broadcast calls Albert Pujols 699th career home run #stlcards pic.twitter.com/yR3emU9SmF— VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022
KMOX broadcast calls Albert Pujols 700th career home run.— VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022
Rooney & Danny Mac share the moment in the aftermath. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/e4zhIhyBPI
Dodgers radio broadcast calls Albert Pujols 700th career home run #stlcards pic.twitter.com/9s2dEbNk3E— VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022
Dodgers Spanish radio broadcast calls Albert Pujols 700th career home run #stlcards pic.twitter.com/xBWWlX3jPU— VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022
The moment to remember.— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 24, 2022
Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run.
NTT #BallparkCam | @Cardinals | #Pujols700 pic.twitter.com/he8WbekJYC
For generations to come, we will tell our kids and grandkids what it was like to watch Albert Pujols play. pic.twitter.com/W1DZDAb5Db— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 24, 2022
