Albert Pujols has hit his 700th career home run

I thought he would hit 699 tonight. I was prepared for that to happen. But Albert Pujols wasn't done surprising me with his greatness. You would think after over 20 seasons I would learn.

Thank you, Albert. The man, the myth, the machine. Thank you for some of the most fun I've had watching baseball, this season and all the other ones.

KMOX broadcast calls Albert Pujols 699th career home run #stlcards pic.twitter.com/yR3emU9SmF — VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022

KMOX broadcast calls Albert Pujols 700th career home run.

Rooney & Danny Mac share the moment in the aftermath. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/e4zhIhyBPI — VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022

Dodgers radio broadcast calls Albert Pujols 700th career home run #stlcards pic.twitter.com/9s2dEbNk3E — VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022

Dodgers Spanish radio broadcast calls Albert Pujols 700th career home run #stlcards pic.twitter.com/xBWWlX3jPU — VHS (@VanHicklestein) September 24, 2022