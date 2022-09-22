St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres - A game thread for September 22, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Diego Padres this afternoon at 3:10 PM CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS PADRES Tommy Edman - SS Jurickson Profar - LF Brendan Donovan - 2B Juan Soto - RF Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Manny Machado - 3B Nolan Arenado - 3B Brandon Drury - 1B Corey Dickerson - LF Jake Cronenworth - 2B Albert Pujols - DH Josh Bell - DH Alec Burleson - RF Ha-Seong Kim - SS Andrew Knizner - C Trent Grisham - CF Lars Nootbaar - CF Luis Campusano - C Jack Flaherty - RHP Joe Musgrove - RHP