St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres - A game thread for September 22, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Diego Padres this afternoon at 3:10 PM CDT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|PADRES
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Jurickson Profar - LF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Juan Soto - RF
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Brandon Drury - 1B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Jake Cronenworth - 2B
|Albert Pujols - DH
|Josh Bell - DH
|Alec Burleson - RF
|Ha-Seong Kim - SS
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Lars Nootbaar - CF
|Luis Campusano - C
|Jack Flaherty - RHP
|Joe Musgrove - RHP
