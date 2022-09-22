 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres - A game thread for September 22, 2022

game 152

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Diego Padres this afternoon at 3:10 PM CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS PADRES
Tommy Edman - SS Jurickson Profar - LF
Brendan Donovan - 2B Juan Soto - RF
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Manny Machado - 3B
Nolan Arenado - 3B Brandon Drury - 1B
Corey Dickerson - LF Jake Cronenworth - 2B
Albert Pujols - DH Josh Bell - DH
Alec Burleson - RF Ha-Seong Kim - SS
Andrew Knizner - C Trent Grisham - CF
Lars Nootbaar - CF Luis Campusano - C
Jack Flaherty - RHP Joe Musgrove - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...