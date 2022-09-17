St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A doubleheader game two thread for September 17, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds this evening at 7:15 PM CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A double header game one thread for September 17, 2022
- Cards Send Top AA Offensive Prospects to the AFL
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for September 16, 2022
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds - A game thread for September 15, 2022
- The Cardinals play five games in four days at Busch against pitching starved Reds - A Series Preview
- Scouting report on Cardinals starter Tink Hence
Loading comments...