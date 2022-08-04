 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs - A doubleheader game thread for August 4, 2022

game 104

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:15 pm CDT in a doubleheader makeup game. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CUBS CARDINALS
Rafael Ortega - CF Dylan Carlson - CF
Willson Contreras - C Nolan Gorman - 2B
Ian Happ - DH Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Seiya Suzuki - RF Nolan Arenado - DH
Nico Hoerner - SS Paul DeJong - SS
Patrick Wisdom - 1B Lars Nootbaar - RF
Zach McKinstry - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF
Nelson Velazquez - LF Andrew Knizner - C
David Bote - 2B Brendan Donovan - 3B
Marcus Stroman - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

