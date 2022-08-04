St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs - A doubleheader game thread for August 4, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:15 pm CDT in a doubleheader makeup game. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CUBS CARDINALS Rafael Ortega - CF Dylan Carlson - CF Willson Contreras - C Nolan Gorman - 2B Ian Happ - DH Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Seiya Suzuki - RF Nolan Arenado - DH Nico Hoerner - SS Paul DeJong - SS Patrick Wisdom - 1B Lars Nootbaar - RF Zach McKinstry - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF Nelson Velazquez - LF Andrew Knizner - C David Bote - 2B Brendan Donovan - 3B Marcus Stroman - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP