St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs - A doubleheader game thread for August 4, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:15 pm CDT in a doubleheader makeup game. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CUBS
|CARDINALS
|Rafael Ortega - CF
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Willson Contreras - C
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Ian Happ - DH
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Nolan Arenado - DH
|Nico Hoerner - SS
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Patrick Wisdom - 1B
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Zach McKinstry - 3B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Nelson Velazquez - LF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|David Bote - 2B
|Brendan Donovan - 3B
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
