What do the Cardinals have in Masyn Winn?

Masyn Winn

DOB- 3/21/2002

5’11 180

B/T - R/R

Player comp - Better hitting Jorge Mateo

Cardinals 2020 second round pick Masyn Winn is having a breakout sophomore season. The shortstop has vaulted into a top 100 prospect this season whilst posting a triple slash line of .304/.368/.499 between High A and AA this season. Currently he is MLBPipeline’s 87th overall prospect and the fourth best prospect in the Cardinals system. He is not an all-around player as he does have some shortcomings at the plate, but he does have one of the better three tool combinations in the minor leagues in his speed, arm and glove.

Strengths - Winn is an uber athletic player. He was a two-way player in high school who hit 98 miles per hour on the radar gun. He will become one of the fastest players in the majors upon his call up. Additionally, he has one of the strongest throwing arms from a fielder in all of the minor leagues and potentially major league. He’s a very fluid fielder who looks comfortable going in every direction. He will become a Major Leaguer because of his three plus to excellent tools.

Weaknesses- Winn does struggle with pitch recognition. He is never going to produce eye popping numbers at the plate. His Major League career is largely dependent on his abilities in the field as well as his speed.

Hit/power- Winn has an inconsistent approach at the plate. He reads fastballs and off-speed pitches well, but he does have a tendency to bail on sliders and curves away. He struggles with consistent pitch recognition on those two pitches, his knees consistently buckled on breaking balls above the lower third. He does have the ability to work the other way, but his front hip flies open more often than not. Winn does not get beaten to the spot with high velocity and his hands are quick enough to inside out fastballs on the inner third. He has an uppercut to his swing but does not compromise his ability to hit pitches in the upper third. Winn’s hand load is very clean as it is straight back and then forward and does not enter multiple planes during his swing. Does have balance issues in his swing as he bails out with his back foot often flying out. He projects as around a .250 hitter. His power comes almost exclusively to the pull side. Winn does not produce extreme exit velocity numbers. He does not hit majestic shots with his home runs coming on a lower launch angle. He will always be a double over home run player in part due to his speed but also due to his game power. Struggle to see him hitting more than 15-17 a season at his peak.

Field/arm- Winn has an absolute cannon for an arm. He has a stronger arm than O’Neil Cruz’s as he showed in the Future’s Game. He is able to make throws off of one foot deep in the hole to either side. Winn pitched in high school, and it shows on almost all of his throws. His arm strength allows him to sit back on balls that some fielders would have to charge. He is very comfortable when ranging to both sides. His speed allows him to get to balls deeper in the hole that most shortstops would be unable to get. Winn is very fluid when fielding balls hit at him, everything is in stride from receiving the ball to it leaving his hand. He has a very quick pivot on double plays. When he does have to come in on balls, he remains fluid rather than tightening up and getting choppy.

Future grades

Hit - 50 - Power - 45 - Speed - 70 - Fielding - 70 - Arm - 80