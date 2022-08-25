St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for August 25, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:20 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|CUBS
|Lars Nootbaar - DH
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Brendan Donovan - RF
|Nico Hoerner - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Ian Happ - LF
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|P.J. Higgins - C
|Tommy Edman - 3B
|Patrick Wisdom - 1B
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Nelson Velazquez - CF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Christopher Morel - 3B
|Dakota Hudson - RHP
|Marcus Stroman - RHP
