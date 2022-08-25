 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for August 25, 2022

game 126

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:20 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS CUBS
Lars Nootbaar - DH Zach McKinstry - 2B
Brendan Donovan - RF Nico Hoerner - SS
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Seiya Suzuki - RF
Corey Dickerson - LF Ian Happ - LF
Nolan Gorman - 2B Franmil Reyes - DH
Tyler O'Neill - CF P.J. Higgins - C
Tommy Edman - 3B Patrick Wisdom - 1B
Paul DeJong - SS Nelson Velazquez - CF
Andrew Knizner - C Christopher Morel - 3B
Dakota Hudson - RHP Marcus Stroman - RHP

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...