St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for August 25, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:20 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups CARDINALS CUBS Lars Nootbaar - DH Zach McKinstry - 2B Brendan Donovan - RF Nico Hoerner - SS Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Seiya Suzuki - RF Corey Dickerson - LF Ian Happ - LF Nolan Gorman - 2B Franmil Reyes - DH Tyler O'Neill - CF P.J. Higgins - C Tommy Edman - 3B Patrick Wisdom - 1B Paul DeJong - SS Nelson Velazquez - CF Andrew Knizner - C Christopher Morel - 3B Dakota Hudson - RHP Marcus Stroman - RHP