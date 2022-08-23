St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game two doubleheader thread for August 23, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 7:05 pm CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- Cardinals’ winning streak ends at eight with 2-0 loss to Cubs
- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game one doubleheader thread for August 23, 2022
- What Happened to Genesis Cabrera?
- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game thread for August 22, 2022
- The first place St. Louis Cardinals have five upcoming games against the Chicago Cubs - A series preview
- The state of the bullpen
Loading comments...