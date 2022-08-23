 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game one doubleheader thread for August 23, 2022

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:20 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS CUBS
Lars Nootbaar - RF Zach McKinstry - 2B
Brendan Donovan - LF Nico Hoerner - SS
Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Ian Happ - LF
Nolan Arenado - 3B Seiya Suzuki - RF
Nolan Gorman - 2B Franmil Reyes - DH
Albert Pujols - DH Rafael Ortega - CF
Paul DeJong - SS Yan Gomes - C
Yadier Molina - C P.J. Higgins - 1B
Dylan Carlson - CF Christopher Morel - 3B
Adam Wainwright - RHP Javier Assad - RHP

