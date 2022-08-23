St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs - A game one doubleheader thread for August 23, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this afternoon at 1:20 pm CDT. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|CUBS
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Brendan Donovan - LF
|Nico Hoerner - SS
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Ian Happ - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Seiya Suzuki - RF
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Albert Pujols - DH
|Rafael Ortega - CF
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Yan Gomes - C
|Yadier Molina - C
|P.J. Higgins - 1B
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Christopher Morel - 3B
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
|Javier Assad - RHP
Loading comments...