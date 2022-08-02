St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs - A game thread for August 2, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs this evening at 6:45 pm CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- Cardinals trade Harrison Bader for LHP Jordan Montgomery
- A Series Preview of a Cubs team that will shed a few of its players by the time the games are played
- Cardinals in contact with Giants about Carlos Rodón
- Trade Deadline Open Thread: Soto to Padres; Hosmer rejects trade to Nationals, headed to Red Sox; Cardinals express interest in Giants’ Rodón
- Andre Pallante vs. Dakota Hudson
- Breaking: Cards Finalizing Deal for LHP Jose Quintana, RP Stratton from Pittsburgh
Loading comments...