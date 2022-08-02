Trade Deadline Open Thread: Soto to Padres; Hosmer rejects trade to Nationals, headed to Red Sox; Cardinals express interest in Giants’ Rodón

Sources: #Nats are set to receive CJ Abrams, OF Robert Hassell III, OF James Wood, RHP Jarlin Susana for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Soto won’t be a Cardinal.

But do the Cards have more up their sleeve? Let’s talk about that!

UPDATE: just adding some new information about Eric Hosmer rejecting the trade - LILSCOOTER

Enormous pressure on Hosmer to approve deal, and he might get something more out of it beyond the 3 yrs/$39M he is owed from ‘23 to ‘25. Hosmer, Soto, Bell all represented by Scott Boras, as are Gore and Wood. Players generally need to be compensated to waive no-trade protection. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

The #Nationals #Padres deal DOES NOT hinge on Hosmer being a part of it. The deal is done regardless...acccording to sources directly involved. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022

The Juan Soto deal is done with the #Padres, and does NOT include Eric Hosmer. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

Eric Hosmer rejected the trade to Washington and will not be part of the Soto deal, per source. Now the Padres have less than five hours to figure out what to do with Hosmer, who is owed $39 million from 2023-25. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

One scenario under discussion between #Padres and Eric Hosmer's reps:



Hosmer may request that he end up with a team other than the #Nats as part of a 3-team deal. The situation remains fluid. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Hosmer is heading to Boston, per team source. — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 2, 2022

San Diego will be paying down a significant portion of the $44 million or so remaining on Eric Hosmer’s contract, per sources. https://t.co/FiYi04roqi — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

And some other options for the Cardinals with Soto off the table:

With Juan Soto off the block, hearing the Cardinals are still looking to add a bat and/or pursue catching depth. Can’t rule out additional pitching either. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) August 2, 2022

San Francisco has been very quiet to this point leading up to the Trade Deadline. A rival exec is under the impression that the Giants are not going to trade Carlos Rodón, and it's possible they don't sell at all. Entering today, SF is 51-51, four games out of a Wild Card spot. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022