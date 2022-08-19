St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks - A game thread for August 19, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona diamondbacks this evening at 8:40 pm CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- TA 8/19/22: Helsley Takes Paternity Leave, Cards Recall Romero
- The Cardinals face the Diamondbacks for three games over the weekend - A Series Preview
- Scouting report on Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies - A game thread for August 18, 2022
- Montgomery Continues to Impress as Cardinals down Rockies 5-1
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies - A game thread for August 17, 2022
Loading comments...