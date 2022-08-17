VEB Podcast: August Roster Review

The Cardinals took care of business in — arguably — the most important series of the season against the Brewers. The pitching staff is settling in. The two MVP candidates are locked in. Other vital pieces might be heating up. Jack Flaherty is nearing a return…

The run to the playoffs have started and the Cardinals are in prime position to win the division.

The VEB writing team is back — this time with Connor Lemons joining in the fun — to talk about the August Cardinals on the VEB podcast.

Here’s a rundown of everything covered in this episode:

Highlights of the Brewers series. August roster review - offense, starters, and bullpen. Potential September callups. One thing each writer wants to see from the team for the stretch run.

