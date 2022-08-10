The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Colorado Rockies this evening at 7:40 pm CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- Pujols’ 687th Homer Highlights Cardinals’ 9-5 win over Rockies
- Transaction Catch-Up 8/10/22: Deadline Musings, McFarland DFAd, Woodford Recalled
- Right Field Candidates for The Rest of the Season
- Cardinals play three games at the extremely hitter friendly Coors Field - A Series Preview
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies - A game thread for August 9, 2022
- The Changing Outfield
Loading comments...