Breaking: Cards Finalizing Deal for LHP Jose Quintana, RP Stratton from Pittsburgh

The Cards are finalizing a deal to add reinforcements to their beleaguered rotation.

Here’s what we know so far from Jeff Passan of ESPN:

The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Quintana is having a resurgent season with the Pirates.

The 33-year-old lefty has a 3.50 ERA with a 3.24 FIP and 3.79 xFIP. That translates to 2.1 fWAR on the season.

He fits the prototypical mold for a Cardinals starter. He is generating a 45% ground ball rate and a 1.32 GB/FB ratio on the season. His ERA success is built largely upon a HR/FB rate of just 7.0%. That’s probably unsustainably low and one of the reasons that ZiPS thinks his ERA and FIP will increase over the rest of the season.

That said, moving to Busch’s extreme pitcher’s park and playing in front of an elite defense can only help his cause.

And the return?

Here’s the most recent update:

Sources: Johan Oviedo and Malcom Nuñez are the players who are going to Pirates in José Quintana trade. Both cubans players. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) August 2, 2022

It’s a package that makes sense. I’ll add more when it’s confirmed.

9:57 PM Update

Quintana is not coming alone. Here’s the report from Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch:

Quintana deal also includes RHP Chris Stratton coming to the #stlcards, according to a source. He's made 40 appearances, 39 in relief for the #Pirates. Former first-round pick has 37 Ks in 40 2/3 innings.



Story will be updated:https://t.co/ur7P6y6oBE — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) August 2, 2022

Stratton is a 31-year-old righty reliever. He has a 5.09 ERA on the season but just a 3.61 FIP.

His elevated ERA seems to be based on some pretty horrible luck on balls in play. His HR/FB rate is just 8.9%. He’s not homer-prone. His BABIP is .365 and he is getting hit harder this season. Still, this looks like typical reliever volatility.

Stratton can slide easily into the spot vacated by the likely-departing Johan Oviedo. And, if he gets the batted ball issue worked out, could slide into a higher leverage role.

10:08 Update: Trade is confirmed

Source confirms Quintana and Stratton to the Cardinals for Oviedo and Nunez. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) August 2, 2022

I’m shutting it down for the night.

Tomorrow is Soto day.

VEB Writers Podcast will be out tomorrow night, a few hours after the deadline. We’ll have everyone’s thoughts on this deal + any others that happen/don’t happen.

Happy trade deadline, VEB!