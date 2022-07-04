An Open Thread for July 4, 2022

That was a tough series loss. It felt like Arenado going atomic for two games should have been enough for a series win but it wasn’t. Now the Cardinals travel to Atlanta for a 3-game series with the Braves. After a 4-6 week some positive momentum would be nice.

There were plenty of moments in the Phillies series that were tough to watch, but perhaps the most frustrating issue is the lack of production from the catchers.

Ivan Herrera has 2 hits in 11 games (22 plate appearances) and Andrew Knizner is batting just .183. Neither player had a hit in the last series. The two players combined are worth -0.6 fWAR. Yadi may not be much better with the bat, but he is better behind the plate. Somehow, the production from a player with a 46 wRC+ is being missed.

Catcher is a huge problem. And as J.P. wrote about earlier in the season, there’s not an easy solution. What would you do? Start Herrera more and hope he figures things out? Stick with the status quo? Look outside the organization? Call up Austin Romine from Triple-A? He does have 437 games of MLB experience. Maybe he can be better?

Discuss amongst yourselves if you need a break from family or simply want an outlet before the next series begins. Happy 4th! Enjoy your holiday!