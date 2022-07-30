 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cards Trade SS Sosa to Phillies for LHP Romero

Paul DeJong likely to be activated today.

By J. P. Hill
/ new
Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Cardinals announced today that they have acquired SS Edmundo Sosa in exchange for LHP JoJo Romero.

Sosa is known for his quality defense and a penchance for getting hit by pitches. Otherwise his offensive ability is below average even for a short stop.

The Cardinals forecasted a possible deal involving Sosa this weekend when they called Paul DeJong up to join the club in Washington on the taxi squad. Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch reported that a Sosa trade was likely this past week.

JoJo Romero is a 25-year-old lefty who has had three abbreviated stints in the majors. Expectations should be low for Romero. But our own Blake Newberry gives some reason for optimism.

My thoughts on the deal?

This is almost 100% about clearing a roster spot for Paul DeJong. Romero’s most relevant quality might be the fact that he has options remaining. The Cardinals always feel like they can make use of a minor leaguer who throws left-handed and has started in the minors. But he’s just one more replacement-level arm to throw into the innings mix along with half a roster full of other replacement-level arms.

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...