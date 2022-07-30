Cards Trade SS Sosa to Phillies for LHP Romero

The Cardinals announced today that they have acquired SS Edmundo Sosa in exchange for LHP JoJo Romero.

We have acquired LHP JoJo Romero from the Phillies in exchange for SS Edmundo Sosa.



Romero has been assigned to Memphis (AAA).



SS Paul DeJong has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/dgy5ncubHE — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 30, 2022

Sosa is known for his quality defense and a penchance for getting hit by pitches. Otherwise his offensive ability is below average even for a short stop.

The Cardinals forecasted a possible deal involving Sosa this weekend when they called Paul DeJong up to join the club in Washington on the taxi squad. Derrick Goold of the Post-Dispatch reported that a Sosa trade was likely this past week.

JoJo Romero is a 25-year-old lefty who has had three abbreviated stints in the majors. Expectations should be low for Romero. But our own Blake Newberry gives some reason for optimism.

JoJo Romero is an interesting arm. He gets decent rise on his four-seamer, good run on his sinker, and looks to have good two-plane movement on his slider.



He's still only 25 and has yet to put things at the MLB level. I like the arsenal and I'm excited to see what he can do. — Blake Newberry (@bt_newberry) July 30, 2022

My thoughts on the deal?

This is almost 100% about clearing a roster spot for Paul DeJong. Romero’s most relevant quality might be the fact that he has options remaining. The Cardinals always feel like they can make use of a minor leaguer who throws left-handed and has started in the minors. But he’s just one more replacement-level arm to throw into the innings mix along with half a roster full of other replacement-level arms.