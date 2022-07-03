Copy of St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for July 3, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies this evening at 6:08 PM CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- Cardinals Sinkers: The Ugly
- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for July 2, 2022
- Saturday Singles: Evan Mendoza on Art, NFTs, & the Memphis Redbirds
- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for July 1, 2022
- The Cardinals are headed to the city of battery love for three games - A Series Preview
- Someone found an Adam Wainwright-signed baseball at Busch Stadium - A Hunt and Peck
Loading comments...