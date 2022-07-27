St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for July 27, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays this evening at 6:07 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|CARDINALS
|BLUE JAYS
|Tommy Edman - SS
|George Springer - CF
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Albert Pujols - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Brendan Donovan - 3B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Corey Dickerson - DH
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Adam Wainwright - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
