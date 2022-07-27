 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

St. Louis Cardinals at Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for July 27, 2022

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays this evening at 6:07 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

CARDINALS BLUE JAYS
Tommy Edman - SS George Springer - CF
Dylan Carlson - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Tyler O'Neill - LF Alejandro Kirk - DH
Albert Pujols - 1B Bo Bichette - SS
Brendan Donovan - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Corey Dickerson - DH Cavan Biggio - 2B
Lars Nootbaar - RF Matt Chapman - 3B
Nolan Gorman - 2B Danny Jansen - C
Andrew Knizner - C Raimel Tapia - LF
Adam Wainwright - RHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

