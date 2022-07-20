Viva El Birdos is Looking for a New Site Manager

Hello everyone! Halfway through the baseball season already. Time sure does fly..

I joined Viva El Birdos in late 2015; I got my start writing Arizona Fall League recaps. Having an outlet like VEB to write about baseball in general, let alone my favorite team, and get some compensation for it on top of that, has definitely been one of my very favorite hobbies over the past few years. When I got the opportunity to follow Craig Edwards as site manager in 2018, I was very excited. I had very big visions for the site and ideas of what it could be. I still have those, but I do not feel like I am the best person to be leading this effort anymore. After making the decision to return to college, as a full-time student, while also balancing a full-time job, something has to go. I would like to sincerely apologize for not stepping down sooner. I thought I could try to balance everything I had going on, but it is just not working out. I am contracted to do a better job for VEB than what I have been doing, and you guys deserve better, more consistent coverage. I really am sorry for that.

I will be staying on the staff; I am anxious to guide the new site manager, as he or she takes on their next new adventure.

Thank you again for sticking with us. I believe I can still speak for everyone on the VEB staff in saying we appreciate all of you.

The site will improve. Hopefully the Cardinals will too. :)

What does the role entail?

This person is in change of managing a content calendar and contributing to Viva El Birdos. In addition, this person will be responsible for helping bring readers quality coverage of everything St. Louis Cardinals.

This is a contract role compensated with a monthly stipend.

AD

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for the Cardinals.

Have writing and/or digital media experience — and experience writing about MLB and/or the Cardinals is a plus.

The ability to edit and write clean copy.

The ability to communicate efficiently.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing and/or digital media experience, and one writing sample showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. Please email the materials to Tanya Anderson, MLB Associate Director, at tanya[dot]anderson[at]sbnation[dot]com. Please headline the subject of the email as “Viva El Birdos: Site manager application”

Vox Media, SB Nation, and Viva El Birdos are committed to bringing you coverage of the Cardinals from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.