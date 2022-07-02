Saturday Singles: Evan Mendoza on Art, NFTs, & the Memphis Redbirds

Happy Saturday, Cardinals fans!

We’re back with another “Saturday Singles”, our short-form podcast (with video)!

This week we have Evan Mendoza of the Memphis Redbirds joining us. Mendoza has spent several seasons in AAA and is known for his defensive ability and versatility.

He’s also an accomplished artist and that’s really why we wanted to have him on the pod! So often we get to know these players only by their stats and their proximity to the major league team. But, hey, what do you know? They’re humans who have interests outside of the game!

Evan stops by to talk about his artwork, how he got into art, the role it plays in his approach to baseball, and specifically about NFTs, which he’s finding creative ways to use in baseball!

He also talks about the changes in his game and how he’s intentionally sought to make himself more versatile and capable as a defender, including playing some catcher!

It’s a fascinating interview with a great guy that you might not otherwise get to know, since he’s not an elite prospect getting tons of attention. Give it a watch or a listen!

Here’s the link to the podcast:

And the YouTube channel, which includes pictures of his artwork:

This podcast has really sparked some interest from the other VEB writers and from the minor league affiliates, so look for more content soon! I can’t make promises, but we are in talks to have Connor Thomas and Alec Burleson on in July. And I think Blake, Scooter, and I might try to do something from Blogger Day at Busch, which is coming up in just a few weeks! Maybe also we’ll do live pods around big events or series. Who knows?

Look at that! It’s content! And great content at that, if I do say so myself. Viva El Birdos!

Have a great weekend and stay safe out there.