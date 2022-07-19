 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

American League vs. National League - An All Star Game thread for July 19, 2022

game 1 of 1

By lil_scooter93
/ new

The American League All Stars take on the National League All Starts in Los Angeles, California this evening at 7:00 pm CDT.

More From Viva El Birdos

Loading comments...