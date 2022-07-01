Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for July 1, 2022 game 78 By lil_scooter93 Jul 1, 2022, 5:09pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies - A game thread for July 1, 2022 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies this evening at 5:05 PM CDT. More From Viva El Birdos The Cardinals are headed to the city of battery love for three games - A Series Preview Someone found an Adam Wainwright-signed baseball at Busch Stadium - A Hunt and Peck An Open Thread for June 30th, 2022 Breaking: Ryan Helsley is Human, Marlins Bury Cardinals in Ninth St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins - A game thread for June 29, 2022 Making the Most out of the Bullpen Loading comments...
Loading comments...