VEB Open Thread - Thursday, 06/02/22

Happy Thursday! The Cardinals completed a three-game sweep of the Padres yesterday behind a big day at the plate from Nolan Arenado and a strong, seven-inning outing from Dakota Hudson. Hudson held the Padres to one run on four hits, while Arenado went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt also extended his on-base and hitting streak, to 37 and 23 games, respectively.

Arenado, Hudson Power Cardinals to Huge Sweep of Padres

The Cardinals are now 29-21 and heading to the north side of Chicago for a five-game date with the Cubs, starting Thursday night. Rookie lefty Matthew Liberatore, coming off five scoreless innings against the Brewers last weekend, will take the mound, opposite of Keegan Thompson. Thompson has appeared in 11 games for the Cubs this season (three as a starter) and has a 1.58 ERA to go along with 35 strikeouts in 40 innings.

