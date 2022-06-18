Saturday Singles: VEB Writers Cardinals June Review!

Happy Saturday!

Our first Saturday Single went great last week when we had Kyle Reis on to talk Jordan Walker.

This week we’re back. VEB writer Blake Newberry joins me to do a little post-Flag Day Cardinals review. The club is over the 1/3rd mark. They are getting healthy. Where do they stand with their offense, pitching, and in comparison to the rest of the NL?

Both Blake and myself are pretty optimistic... which is to be expected after playing the weak NL Central for a seven-game homestand!

Even as the competition gets a little tougher, there is plenty to be excited about.

