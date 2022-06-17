Cardinals Expected to Place Yadier Molina on Injured List

In what is the final season of what is almost sure to be a Hall of Fame career, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is heading to the 10-day injured list with what the team is labeling as persistent knee soreness. The 39-year-old veteran backstop has started just 35 of the team’s 65 games thus far, with Andrew Knizner getting the rest of the workload to this point.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals are expected to recall Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis. The Cardinals are anticipating Molina to be on the shelf for at least a few weeks. Molina will turn 40 next month.

Through 138 plate appearances in 2022, Molina is batting .213 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .519 OPS. I will use this opportunity to say that in his two innings of relief, Yadi does have 1 strikeout, but we won’t mention some of those other baseball card stats..

Molina and Adam Wainwright have made 316 starts together in their big league careers. To top Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan’s 324, Yadi and Waino need nine more starts as batterymates. Hopefully we see Molina back on the field soon, and the storybook can continue writing itself.