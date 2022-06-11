St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds — a game thread for June 11, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds this afternoon at 1:15 PM CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- Saturday Singles: Kyle Reis on Jordan Walker
- Saint Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds — a game thread for June 10, 2022
- The Cardinals are hoping to play three games over the weekend against the improved Reds
- Mikolas Goes the Distance but is Outdueled by McClanahan as Rays Complete Sweep
- St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays - A game thread for June 9, 2022
- Rays Knock around Redbirds in 11-3 defeat
Loading comments...