VEB Open Thread - Wednesday, 06/01/22

As the calendar flips to June, the Cardinals find themselves just three games back of the Brewers in the Central division. Albert Pujols delivered a walk-off win over the Padres last night, and St. Louis is looking for a series sweep of San Diego this afternoon with Dakota Hudson on the mound.

