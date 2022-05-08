St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - A game thread for May 8, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the San Francisco Giants this afternoon at 3:05 pm CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- It’s Mother’s Day, so a big “Happy Birthday” to all you mothers out there!
- Transaction Catch-Up 5/7/22: Cards Promote Some Youngsters and Have COVID Issues
- St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - A game thread for May 7, 2022
- St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - A game thread for May 6, 2022
- Molina’s Homer Sets Tone in 7-1 Rout of Giants
- St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants - A game thread for May 5, 2022
Loading comments...