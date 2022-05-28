St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for May 28, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon at 1:15 PM CDT.
More From Viva El Birdos
- Saturday SOC: Accelerate Your Arrival Times For Prospects!
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for May 27, 2022
- Shaky Wainwright, Key Error Cost Cardinals in 4-3 loss to Brewers
- St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers - A game thread for May 26, 2022
- The St. Louis Cardinals will play 0 to 4 games against the Milwaukee Brewers - A series preview
- A look at Nolan Gorman’s plate approach through his first week
Loading comments...