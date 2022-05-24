St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for May 24, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays this evening at 6:45 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|CARDINALS
|George Springer - CF
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Brendan Donovan - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Juan Yepez - DH
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Nolan Gorman - 2B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Corey Dickerson - LF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Jordan Hicks - RHP
