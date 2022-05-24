St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for May 24, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays this evening at 6:45 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - CF Tommy Edman - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Brendan Donovan - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH Alejandro Kirk - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF Danny Jansen - C Harrison Bader - CF Raimel Tapia - LF Andrew Knizner - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Jordan Hicks - RHP