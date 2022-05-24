 clock menu more-arrow no yes

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays - A game thread for May 24, 2022

Game 42

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Toronto Blue Jays this evening at 6:45 pm CDT. Here are tonight’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS CARDINALS
George Springer - CF Tommy Edman - SS
Santiago Espinal - 2B Brendan Donovan - RF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Bo Bichette - SS Nolan Arenado - 3B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Juan Yepez - DH
Alejandro Kirk - DH Nolan Gorman - 2B
Matt Chapman - 3B Corey Dickerson - LF
Danny Jansen - C Harrison Bader - CF
Raimel Tapia - LF Andrew Knizner - C
Kevin Gausman - RHP Jordan Hicks - RHP

