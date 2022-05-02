St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals - A game thread for May 2, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Kansas City Royals this afternoon at 12:15 pm CDT. The game was moved up from its originally scheduled time of 3:15 pm CDT — likely due to the impending storms in the St. Louis area. This game is a makeup game from a rained out game earlier in the season. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups ROYALS CARDINALS Edward Olivares - RF Harrison Bader - CF Whit Merrifield - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Andrew Benintendi - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF Salvador Perez - C Nolan Arenado - 3B Carlos Santana - 1B Corey Dickerson - DH Hunter Dozier - DH Paul DeJong - SS Bobby Witt - 3B Dylan Carlson - RF Michael Taylor - CF Andrew Knizner - C Nicky Lopez - SS Brendan Donovan - 2B Zack Greinke - RHP Steven Matz - LHP