St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals - A game thread for May 2, 2022

game 20ish

By lil_scooter93
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Kansas City Royals this afternoon at 12:15 pm CDT. The game was moved up from its originally scheduled time of 3:15 pm CDT — likely due to the impending storms in the St. Louis area. This game is a makeup game from a rained out game earlier in the season. Here are today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

ROYALS CARDINALS
Edward Olivares - RF Harrison Bader - CF
Whit Merrifield - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Andrew Benintendi - LF Tyler O'Neill - LF
Salvador Perez - C Nolan Arenado - 3B
Carlos Santana - 1B Corey Dickerson - DH
Hunter Dozier - DH Paul DeJong - SS
Bobby Witt - 3B Dylan Carlson - RF
Michael Taylor - CF Andrew Knizner - C
Nicky Lopez - SS Brendan Donovan - 2B
Zack Greinke - RHP Steven Matz - LHP

