St. Louis Cardinals vs. Kansas City Royals - A game thread for May 2, 2022

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Kansas City Royals this afternoon at 12:15 pm CDT. The game was moved up from its originally scheduled time of 3:15 pm CDT — likely due to the impending storms in the St. Louis area. This game is a makeup game from a rained out game earlier in the season. Here are today’s lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ROYALS
|CARDINALS
|Edward Olivares - RF
|Harrison Bader - CF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Salvador Perez - C
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Carlos Santana - 1B
|Corey Dickerson - DH
|Hunter Dozier - DH
|Paul DeJong - SS
|Bobby Witt - 3B
|Dylan Carlson - RF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Nicky Lopez - SS
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Zack Greinke - RHP
|Steven Matz - LHP
