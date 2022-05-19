Filed under: St. Louis Cardinals Game Threads st. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A game thread for May 19, 2022 game 38ish By lil_scooter93 May 19, 2022, 12:38pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: st. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A game thread for May 19, 2022 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets this afternoon at 12:10 PM CDT. More From Viva El Birdos St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A game thread for May 18, 2020 Albert Pujols, RHP: A Statcast Analysis Cardinals Hang on to Split Doubleheader with Mets St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A double header game 2 thread for May 17, 2022 St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets - A doubleheader game thread for May 17, 2022 Let the Kids Play Loading comments...
Loading comments...